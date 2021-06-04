Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2025
The "Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market 2019" report offers a complete market study of the various patterns and factors affecting the development path of the global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market.
The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market advertise report to examine the market based on its real geologies, scope sections, and current market structure.
Short-description: A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, The machine is used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research includes all of them.
In recent years, international manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) have cooperation with Chinese enterprises and China has become the world’s largest TBM manufacturer which occupied more than 64% of production in total in 2017.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry is generally at a more advanced level. In Japan, Europe and the United States manufacturer of TBM still has a considerable size. The consumption volume of TBM in Europe was about 77 Units, which was follow by US, with a volume of 48 Units.
Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) can be used in the process of Subway, tunnel, Water conservancy project, mine, etc. With the development of industry and technology, the potential market for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is still huge.
The global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market is valued at 4740 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.0% during 2018-2025.
Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):
Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2025):
- Soft Ground TBMs
- Hard Rock TBMs
Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2025; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)
- City Rail System
- Railway and Highway
- Municipal Engineering
- Others
-
Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Historic Data (2012-2018):
- Industry Trends: Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
In addition, company-to-company comparison (Company benchmarking) and product-to-product comparison (Product benchmarking) are included in the research work. It presents key competitive factors that are vital for companies to excel in challenging market conditions.
