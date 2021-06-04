U.S. BIO-DETECTION HOMELAND SECURITY AND DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY & MARKET 2011-2016

Despite nine years of intensive RDT&E and bio-terror mitigation programs implementation, at a cost of more than $50 billion, virtually all significant targets are as vulnerable to biological terror today as they were in September 2001.In the words of President Obama: “we know that the successful deployment of a biological weapon whether it is sprayed into our cities or spread through our food supply could kill tens of thousands of Americans and deal a crushing blow to our economy.”

Meeting this challenge will require, among other things, shortening the bio-attack alarm response time, premium detection sensitivity and selectivity at a reasonable cost of ownership.

We forecast that over the next five years, led by 3rd generation technologies the US bio-detection market (including systems sale, service, consumables and upgrades) will grow from $1.3 billion in 2010 to $2.6 billion by 2016.

With more than 210 pages, 41 tables and 77 figures, granulated into more than 90 sub-markets this report represents a comprehensive bio-detection technologies and markets.

The report delves into:

Market by systems sales, upgrade and service markets

Market by first, second and third generation technologies

Market by indoor, outdoor, hand-held and mobile labs segment

Market by end user (e.g. 1st responders)

Systems prices

Installed base by product and user categories

Leading US bio-security projects

27 vendors and their products

Current and pipeline technologies (e.g. advanced collectors-concentrators, reagent-less triggers, DNA-based diagnostics, antigen/anti-body methods, signal analysis algorithms)

Competitive analysis (e.g. barriers to entry, barriers to substitution, competitive rivalry)

Business opportunities (e.g. emerging threats, human and animal sentinel surveillance, reagent-less detection assays, IC3 compatibility)

SWOT analysis

