Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2018 to 2025

A fresh report titled “Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market size in 2017 is $28,169 million, and is projected to reach $59,412 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2018 to 2025.

An artificial organ is an engineered device or tissue that is implanted or integrated into a human, interfacing with living tissue. Medical bionics, also known as biomedical implants, are artificial addition to the body. These artificial implants mimic the function of the lost or nonfunctional body part.

The vital organs support systems and medical bionics market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in geriatric population, scarcity of donor organs, technological advancements in the artificial organ sector, and increase in R&D expenditure. In addition, rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases drives the market growth. However, high cost of artificial organs and stringent approval process are projected to impede growth of the vital organs support systems and medical bionics market. On the contrary, application of advanced biomaterials in artificial organs and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are expected to provide significant prospects for the manufacturers in the industry.

The global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is categorized into vital organs support systems and medical bionics. The vital organs support systems segment is further divided into artificial heart, artificial kidney, artificial pancreas, artificial urinary bladder, artificial lungs, and artificial liver. The medical bionics segment is subsegmented into bionic eye, ear bionics, orthopedic bionics, cardiac bionics, and neural bionics. Depending on end user, the market is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Vital organs support systems

– – Artificial Heart

– – Artificial Kidney

– – Artificial Pancreas

– – Artificial Urinary Bladder

– – Artificial Lungs

– – Artificial Liver

Medical Bionics

– – Bionic Eye

– – Ear Bionics

– – – – Cochlear Implants

– – – – Bone Anchored Hearing Systems

– – – – Auditory Brainstem Implants

– – Orthopedic Bionics

– – – – Upper limb

– – – – Lower limb

– – – – – – Bionic Knee

– – – – – – Bionic Feet

– – – – Exoskeleton

– – – – Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

– – – – – – Non-Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators

– – – – – – Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators

– – Cardiac Bionics

– – – – Pacemaker

– – – – – – Implantable Pacemaker

– – – – – – External Pacemaker

– – – – Ventricular Assist Device

– – – – – – Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

– – – – – – Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

– – – – – – Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

– – – – Artificial Heart Valves

– – – – – – Mechanical Heart Valves

– – – – – – Tissue Heart Valves

– – Neural Bionics

– – – – Internal Neurostimulators

– – – – – – Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS)

– – – – – – Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS)

– – – – – – Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS)

– – – – – – Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)

– – – – – – Other Neurostimulators

– – External Neurostimulators (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS))

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Abiomed, Inc.

– Abbott Laboratories

– Asahi Kasei Corporation (Evaheart Medical U.S.A., Inc.)

– Baxter International Inc.

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Cochlear Ltd.

– Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

– Jarvik Heart, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc.

– Össur Americas, Inc.

– Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

– SynCardia Systems LLC

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Getinge AB

– LivaNova PLC

– Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

– Heartware International Inc.

– BiVACOR

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

2.2. Key findings

2.2.1. Top impacting factors

2.2.2. Top investment pockets

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping vital organs support systems and medical bionics Market

3.2.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Low threat of new entrants

3.2.3. Low threat of substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.2.5. High bargaining power of buyers

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.3.1. Pricing Analysis, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Impact of government regulations on global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market

3.6. Clinical Trials

3.7. Industry Pain point analysis

3.8. Case Studies

3.8.1. Case Study 01

3.9. Market dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Increase in incidence of cardiac disorders and growth in geriatric population

3.9.1.2. Rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases

3.9.1.3. Technological advancements

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. High cost of treatment

3.9.2.2. Stringent approval process

3.9.3. Opportunities

3.9.3.1. Lucrative opportunities in emerging economies

Continue…

