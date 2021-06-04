Voice Biometrics Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027 | AGNITIO S.L., American Safety Council, BioID? AG, Nuance Communications, OneVault, Say-Tec, ValidSoft, Verint VoiceVault, Voice Biometrics Group

Voice Biometrics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software); Technology (AI-based, Non-AI based); Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise); Industry Vertical (Automotive, Enterprise, Consumer, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Military, Education, Others); Application (Forensic Voice Analysis, Access Security, Payments, Others) and Geography

Voice biometrics is utilized for voice recognition through analysis of an individuals pitch, speech, voice and tone. In terms of security, it has a great advantage over passwords, as a password can be easily tracked or hacked; voice of an individual is as distinctive and unique as a fingerprint.

A voice is recognized in two patterns, namely text-dependent and text-independent. Gaining popularity among various sectors such as the entertainment industry, cloud computing, social networking, and building security is one of the major factors responsible to drive the growth of the voice biometrics market. Furthermore, huge demand for high-level security in the financial sector and increasing public awareness are also expected to provide growth to the market. A major factor restricting the growth of the market are issues related to privacy and high cost.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AGNITIO S.L., American Safety Council, BioID? AG, Nuance Communications, Inc., OneVault, Say-Tec, ValidSoft, Verint VoiceVault, Voice Biometrics Group, VoiceTrust Ag

The global Voice biometrics market is segmented on the basis of the component, technology, deployment mode, application and industry vertical. Based on the component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Based on technology, the market is divided into AI-based and non-AI-based. Further, on the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. Furthermore, based on application, the market is segmented as, forensic voice analysis, access security, payments and others. The industry vertical segment is divided in to automotive, enterprise, consumer, banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, military, education and others.

The “Global Voice Biometrics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Voice biometrics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Voice biometrics market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, deployment mode, application, industry vertical and geography. The global Voice biometrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Voice biometrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY VOICE BIOMETRICS MARKET LANDSCAPE VOICE BIOMETRICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS VOICE BIOMETRICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS VOICE BIOMETRICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT VOICE BIOMETRICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY VOICE BIOMETRICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODE VOICE BIOMETRICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL VOICE BIOMETRICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION VOICE BIOMETRICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE VOICE BIOMETRICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

14.1. AGNITIO S.L.

14.2. AMERICAN SAFETY COUNCIL

14.3. BIOID AG

14.4. NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

14.5. ONEVAULT

14.6. SAY-TEC

14.7. VALIDSOFT

14.8. VERINT VOICEVAULT

14.9. VOICE BIOMETRICS GROUP

14.10. VOICETRUST AG

