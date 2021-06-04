Wearable Sensor Market growing at a CAGR of 52.9% from 2016 to 2022 | Panasonic, STMicroelectronics, Adidas, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Infineon

Wearable Sensor Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022, the global wearable sensor market was valued at $123 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $2,258 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 52.9% from 2016 to 2022. The wrist wear segment accounted for more than 45% share of the global market in 2015.

Medical implants equipped with wearable sensors are used in diagnostic and monitoring applications. In the healthcare sector, wearable sensors are mostly used in remote monitoring systems, which collect physiological and movement data for monitoring the health of patients.

The major companies profiled in the report include:

Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Adidas, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation), Infineon Technologies AG., InvenSense Inc., Intel Inc., and Google Inc.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659702/sample

The global wearable market is driven by factors such as introduction of new wearable sensors integrated in products such as smart shirt, eyewear, smart ring, and others through technological advancements, growing popularity of Internet of things (IOT) trend, and increasing use of smart consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. However, privacy & security concerns and high cost of wearable sensors are expected to hamper the market growth.

Wrist wear product segment is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global market until 2022 owing to technology advancements by prominent manufacturers, such as Samsung, Apple, and Fitbit, which facilitate easy integration of smart sensors in smartphones & tablets.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wearable Sensor Market Size

2.2 Wearable Sensor Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wearable Sensor Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Wearable Sensor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wearable Sensor Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wearable Sensor Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Wearable Sensor Sales by Product

4.2 Global Wearable Sensor Revenue by Product

4.3 Wearable Sensor Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Wearable Sensor Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659702/buy/4999

Key Findings of the Wearable Sensors Market:

– Wrist wear segment is projected to be the highest revenue contributor, in terms of value, to the global market throughout the forecast period.

– Image sensors segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR until 2022.

– The North American wearable sensors market accounted for more than one-third share of the global market in 2015.

– LAMEA is estimated to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 54.7% from 2016 to 2022.

– Japan was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2015, accounting for more than one-fourth share of the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2015, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than three-fifths share of the global wearable sensors market, and are expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of technologically advanced products, surge in concerns towards health & fitness, and expansion of IoT.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]