What are the Technological Factors That Will Drastically Affects the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Growth Rate, Market Size, Developments Plans?

The “Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market” research report provides a complete study about Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14105062 Market Overview:

The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market is expected to register a significant growth, an estimated CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied include growing food and beverage industry, increase in PET collection and recycling rates in Europe, and demand for sustainable and recyclable materials. Stringent regulations regarding the usage of PET and increasing usage of substitute products, such as high-density polyethylene, are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The shift towards flexible packaging is likely to act as an opportunity for the market’s growth in the future.

Bottles segment accounted for the largest market share of around 70% in 2018. Furthermore, it is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Food and beverage industry dominated the market at an estimated share of around 75% in 2018. < Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

Alpek SAB de CV

China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Hengli Group Co. Ltd

Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

JBF Industries Ltd

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Octal

Reliance Industries Ltd

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Sinopec Group

Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Sinopec Group

Far Eastern New Century Corporation