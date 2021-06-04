Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
What are the Technological Factors That Will Drastically Affects the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Growth Rate, Market Size, Developments Plans?

What are the Technological Factors That Will Drastically Affects the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Growth Rate, Market Size, Developments Plans?

Press Release

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

The “Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market” research report provides a complete study about Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Market Overview:

  • The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market is expected to register a significant growth, an estimated CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied include growing food and beverage industry, increase in PET collection and recycling rates in Europe, and demand for sustainable and recyclable materials. Stringent regulations regarding the usage of PET and increasing usage of substitute products, such as high-density polyethylene, are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
  • The shift towards flexible packaging is likely to act as an opportunity for the market’s growth in the future.
  • Bottles segment accounted for the largest market share of around 70% in 2018. Furthermore, it is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
  • Food and beverage industry dominated the market at an estimated share of around 75% in 2018. <

    Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Alpek SAB de CV
  • China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd
  • Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  • Hengli Group Co. Ltd
  • Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd
  • Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
  • JBF Industries Ltd
  • Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
  • Lotte Chemical Corporation
  • Octal
  • Reliance Industries Ltd
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
  • Sinopec Group
  • Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd
    Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

    Reason to Buy Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report:

    • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market.
    • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
    • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
    • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
    • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
    • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

