What are the Technological Factors That Will Drastically Affects the Rotary Pump Market Growth Rate, Market Size, Developments Plans?

Scope of the Report:

A rotary vane pump is a positive-displacement pump that consists of vanes mounted to a rotor that rotates inside a cavity. In some cases these vanes can have variable length and/or be tensioned to maintain contact with the walls as the pump rotates. Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999692 Market Overview:

The global rotary pump market was valued at USD 4.756 billion in 2018. The market is expected to reach USD 5.55 billion by the end of 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 3.09% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Rotary pumps can handle high pressure and viscosity and facilitate flow, despite the differential pressure and compact design. The said advantages make rotary pumps essential in a range of industry verticals. The growing demand for food processing directly influences the growth of rotary pumps in the food & beverage end-user segment.

A few areas of investment witnessed a global shift toward sustainable development in wastewater management, as wastewater exposes populations to diseases and degrades ecosystems.

The demand for clean, treated water is growing in line with population, economic diversification, and water scarcity. The growing necessity for wastewater management is expected to directly influence the growth of the rotary pump market during the forecast period.

To meet the rising demand for water, activities, such as the establishment of new water treatment plants and replacement of old water treatment infrastructure have increased the growth of the rotary pump market. The leading countries in wastewater reuse are Kuwait with 91%, Israel with 85%, Singapore with 35%, and Egypt with 32%. As part of the 2016 budget, the Department of Water in Western Australia announced that USD 713 million has been committed to Water Corporation projects across the region. Rotary Pump Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

Dover Corporation

Colfax Corporation

SPX Flow Inc.

Xylem Inc.

IDEX Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.

ULVAC Inc.

Busch Systems