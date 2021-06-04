What Happening in MEMS Pressure Sensors Market 2019 and want to know the Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast Values, Growth Rate, Price, and Demand Status in 2024

The “MEMS Pressure Sensors Market” research report provides a complete study about MEMS Pressure Sensors industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. MEMS Pressure Sensors market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

In the scope of the MEMS Pressure Sensors study, only Silicon material has been considered, since MEMS pressure sensor chips are primarily built from silicon, assembled generally with an ASIC chip, and packaged in a first level packaging.

The global MEMS pressure sensors market was valued at USD 2231.9 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The automotive industry, which is presently undergoing a technology transition with a major focus on increasing safety, comfort, and entertainment also provides ample opportunities for MEMS pressure sensors. Emerging sensor-rich applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and AR/VR equipment are further accelerating the need for MEMS pressure sensors.

– The miniature size of MEMS pressure sensors is of great importance for utilizing it in the design scheme in the automotive industry, making it an essential factor for its massive adoption.

– Industry 4.0 revolution, where machines are becoming more intelligent and intuitive, is increasing the need for industrial applications of MEMS sensors.

– The increasing military spending across regions is paving the way for technologies like drones/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In addition to that, the usage of MEMS pressure sensors in traditional fighter jets with high-end navigation systems is increasing significantly.< MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Amphenol Corporation

Sensata Technologies

Silicon Microstructures, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Omron Corporation

Alps Alpine Company Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale)

InvenSense Inc. (TDK Corporation)

RoHM Co. Ltd.

GE Druck Holdings Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.