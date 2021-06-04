Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

What Happening in Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market 2019 and want to know the Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast Values, Growth Rate, Price, and Demand Status in 2024

GIVE US A TRY

What Happening in Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market 2019 and want to know the Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast Values, Growth Rate, Price, and Demand Status in 2024

0
Press Release

Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED)

The “Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market” research report provides a complete study about Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • microLED, also known as micro-LED, is an emerging flat panel display technology. As the name implies, microLED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, microLED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency.

    Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999687

    Market Overview:

  • The Micro-LED Market was estimated at 6.10 million units in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 153.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The micro LED market has witnessed an exponential demand since the acquisition of Luxvue by Apple in 2014, numerous companies have investments into the development of Mirco LEDs including startups, such as Playnitride, Mikro-Mesa, X-Celeprint, VueReal, and Lumiode. According to research, the growing number of patents in this field, which were estimated for more than 1,570 patents were filed during the 2000-2016 period is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period.
  • Mirco LEDs are an emerging display technology. Importantly, micro LEDs are a significantly brighter source, offering brightness three or four orders of magnitude higher than OLEDs, which are capable of delivering around 1000 Nits (cd/m2), whereas micro LEDs offer hundreds of thousands of Nits for the equivalent power consumption.
  • Further, as GaN-based LEDs technology grows in maturity, the focus of many research groups has shifted toward the fabrication of higher power and higher efficiency LEDs, which stimulates the demand for micro LEDs due to their properties.
  • The major challenge existing today for the manufacture of micro LEDs is the mass transfer process, which is the placement of gallium nitride LEDs onto the substrate. One notable development of GaN-on-sapphire technology is using pick-and-place equipment. However, the deployment of this involves the individual placement of every LED on a pitch of less than 50μm, which requires new and expensive equipment subjecting the company to productivity and cost issues.
  • Currently, the demand for Higher-quality HMDs and functionality improvements to support the on-going roll-out of high quality AR/VR content are pushing the adoption of micro LEDs compared to the conventional LCOS and DLP technologies. Augmenting this trend, Oculus, the virtual reality headgear developer owned by Facebook, recently acquired an Irish micro LED company InfiniLED. According to Intel, the revenue opportunity of the AR/VR market remains strong, and is estimated to exceed USD 45 billion (USD) in headset hardware sales by the year 2021. Such trends present a strong growth potential for the market studied over the forecast period.

    Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Innolux Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • LG Display Co Ltd.
  • Aledia SA
  • Epistar Corporation
  • Optovate Limited
  • Rohinni LLC
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • JBD Inc.
  • Plessey Semiconductors Limited
  • Ostendo Technologies, Inc
  • VueReal Inc.
  • Allos Semiconductors

    Enquire Before Purchasing this Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999687

    Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999687

    Reason to Buy Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Report:

    • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market.
    • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
    • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
    • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
    • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
    • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 73

    • Tags: , , , ,

    RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror