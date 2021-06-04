What Happening in Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market 2019 and want to know the Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast Values, Growth Rate, Price, and Demand Status in 2024

The “Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market” research report provides a complete study about Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

microLED, also known as micro-LED, is an emerging flat panel display technology. As the name implies, microLED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, microLED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency. Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999687 Market Overview:

The Micro-LED Market was estimated at 6.10 million units in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 153.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The micro LED market has witnessed an exponential demand since the acquisition of Luxvue by Apple in 2014, numerous companies have investments into the development of Mirco LEDs including startups, such as Playnitride, Mikro-Mesa, X-Celeprint, VueReal, and Lumiode. According to research, the growing number of patents in this field, which were estimated for more than 1,570 patents were filed during the 2000-2016 period is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Mirco LEDs are an emerging display technology. Importantly, micro LEDs are a significantly brighter source, offering brightness three or four orders of magnitude higher than OLEDs, which are capable of delivering around 1000 Nits (cd/m2), whereas micro LEDs offer hundreds of thousands of Nits for the equivalent power consumption.

Further, as GaN-based LEDs technology grows in maturity, the focus of many research groups has shifted toward the fabrication of higher power and higher efficiency LEDs, which stimulates the demand for micro LEDs due to their properties.

The major challenge existing today for the manufacture of micro LEDs is the mass transfer process, which is the placement of gallium nitride LEDs onto the substrate. One notable development of GaN-on-sapphire technology is using pick-and-place equipment. However, the deployment of this involves the individual placement of every LED on a pitch of less than 50μm, which requires new and expensive equipment subjecting the company to productivity and cost issues.

Currently, the demand for Higher-quality HMDs and functionality improvements to support the on-going roll-out of high quality AR/VR content are pushing the adoption of micro LEDs compared to the conventional LCOS and DLP technologies. Augmenting this trend, Oculus, the virtual reality headgear developer owned by Facebook, recently acquired an Irish micro LED company InfiniLED. According to Intel, the revenue opportunity of the AR/VR market remains strong, and is estimated to exceed USD 45 billion (USD) in headset hardware sales by the year 2021. Such trends present a strong growth potential for the market studied over the forecast period. Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

Innolux Corporation

Sony Corporation

LG Display Co Ltd.

Aledia SA

Epistar Corporation

Optovate Limited

Rohinni LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

JBD Inc.

Plessey Semiconductors Limited

Ostendo Technologies, Inc

VueReal Inc.