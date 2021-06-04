What Happening in Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market 2019 and want to know the Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast Values, Growth Rate, Price, and Demand Status in 2024

The “Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market” research report provides a complete study about Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

Nondestructive testing is a wide group of analysis techniques used in science and technology industry to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage.

The Non-destructive Testing Market was valued at USD 2340 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024), to reach USD 4250 million by 2024. The major drivers for growth in the NDT market include increasing investments in the aerospace & defense sector, increasing the complexity of machines and structures that need continual evaluation for maintaining structural integrity, and government safety regulations mandating the use of NDT techniques for gaining clearances.

The global aerospace and defense (A&D) industry is set to grow in 2018, with total revenues in the aerospace sector estimated to grow at more than 3%. The global A&D industry revenue in the past was largely impacted by decreased revenues in the United States (US) Aerospace & Defense sector.

Over the last few years, there has been an incremental rise in the demand for skilled NDT technicians across the world. However, the demand currently outweighs supply, due to a plethora of reasons.

There are several opportunities for growth, such as large-scale aerospace projects in the Asia-Pacific and European regions and the increasing need for advanced and automated NDT solutions, which are expected to contribute to the growth of the market studied in the future. Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

