What Happening in Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market 2019 and want to know the Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast Values, Growth Rate, Price, and Demand Status in 2024

The market for oriented strand board is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the growing prominence of OSB, as a substitute to plywood. Emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCS), like formaldehyde, is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The construction industry dominated the market in 2017, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing applications, such as floor and roof, walls, etc.

Increasing application of OSB in structural insulated panels is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

North America dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from the United States.< Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

Arbec Forest Products Inc.

Coillte

EGGER Group

Georgia

Pacific Wood Products LLC

Huber Engineered Woods LLC

Kronospan Limited

KronoSwiss

Louisiana

Pacific Corporation

Norbord Inc.

RoyOMartin Lumber Company

Sonae Industria SGPS SA

Tolko Industries Ltd