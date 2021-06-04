What Happening in PET Packaging Market 2019 and want to know the Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast Values, Growth Rate, Price, and Demand Status in 2024

The “PET Packaging Market” research report provides a complete study about PET Packaging industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. PET Packaging market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

PET, also known as polyethylene terephthalate, is a type of polyester. It is expelled or shaped into plastic jugs and boxes for packaging of food and refreshments, personal care items, and several other consumer products. PET is an ethylene glycol polymer and terephthalic corrosive. Pellets of PET pitch are warmed to form a fluid, which can be effortlessly expelled into any shape.

The PET packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.0% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Packaging is moving from rigid to flexible packaging, as there have been many exciting new product developments, which have helped to demonstrate to consumers the true potential of flexible packaging.

PET possesses packaging properties that make it preferable over other packaging technologies. Certain beneficial properties of PET packaging are high transparency, shiny surface, good stability, high-pressure resistance, good barrier properties, and light weight.

The greater transparency and the shiny surface of PET packages offer a special appearance and give it a sophisticated image. New labeling solutions with double-sided printed labels can give to the bottle an aesthetically pleasing appearance. Moreover, the flexible production process permits a nearly unlimited diversity of design. In particular, the machine and mold technology offer a universal design with minimal mold costs.

Further, because of the outstanding material qualities, PET-containers are virtually unbreakable. This results from no fractures while filling, transporting, and use. Even with the damage, no injuries can be caused by splinter parts. PET gives optimal protection to all consumers. Owing to these properties, PET packaging is advantageous over other packaging materials.

Plastics have been mass-produced since the 1940s. The lifespan of the average plastic bag, bottle, or picnic fork may be 1,000 years or more. Human use of plastic has become so commonplace that scientists have estimated that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the sea. Because of these adverse environmental impacts, plastics are being banned in certain countries. For instance, France has passed a new law to ensure that all plastic cups, cutleries, and plates can be composted and are made of biologically-sourced materials.

The new law is set to be implemented from 2020 and will be a part of France’s Energy Transition for Green Growth Act, an ambitious plan that aims to allow France to make a more effective contribution in tackling climate change. The country has already set a ban on disposable plastic bags. The restrictions on plastic products follow the global climate agreement reached in Paris in 2015, which aims to strengthen the ability of countries to deal with the impacts of climate change.

Moreover, the European Parliament has overwhelmingly approved a ban on single-use plastics, such as straws, plates, cutleries, and cotton-swab sticks in Europe by 2021, joining a global shift, as environmentalists emphasize the urgency of halting the use of materials that are detrimental to the environment. PET Packaging Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

