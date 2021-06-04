Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
What is the Market Size, and Growth Rate of Microgrid Control Systems Market 2019-2024 by Various Segments, Regions, Countries?

Microgrid Control Systems

The “Microgrid Control Systems Market” research report provides a complete study about Microgrid Control Systems industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Microgrid Control Systems market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • A microgrid is an integrated energy system with local distributed energy resources (DERs), such as local loads, generating assets, and possibly energy storage devices, such as batteries or fuel-cells. A microgrid system is typically capable of operating in “islanded” (off-the grid) or grid-connected mode.

    Market Overview:

  • The microgrid control systems market was valued at USD 23.5 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 41.7 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Continuous improvements in control and energy management are expected to positively impact the market growth. Price depreciation in both distributed renewable power and battery technologies, along with the technological advancements in energy management systems, has created more efficient renewable grid networks, along with advanced smart grid technologies.
  • – With microgrids now being deployed in many areas and integrated with new technologies, such as fuel cell, there is a need for efficient and reliable control systems that can handle the complexity of these new systems.
  • – Thus, the need for effective and centralized microgrid controllers is increasing. Due to their long-distance lines, traditional grids are deemed to be highly inefficient.
  • – Also, microgrids are highly efficient. With the increasing fuel and energy costs, the need for efficient systems is growing, which, in turn, is favoring the rate of adoption of microgrid systems.
  • – However, higher implementation costs can hinder the growth of the market. With these systems being relatively new, there is also a constant requirement for maintenance, and hence, the need for skilled labor to address technical issues. These factors are standing as roadblocks for the market growth.

    Microgrid Control Systems Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • ABB Group
  • Siemens AG
  • Hitachi, Ltd
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • Princeton Power Systems
  • General Electric Corporation
  • Pareto Energy, Ltd
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Northern Power Systems Corporation
  • Exelon Corporation

    Microgrid Control Systems Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Microgrid Control Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

