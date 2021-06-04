What is the Market Size, and Growth Rate of Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry Market 2019-2024 by Various Segments, Regions, Countries?

The “Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry Market” research report provides a complete study about Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

In 2018, Morocco received 12.3 million tourists, up 8% from the previous year, and the tourist arrivals in the country totaled 11.3 million in the first 11 months of 2018, accounting for an average of one million tourist per month and an increase of 8.5% compared to 2017. During 2000-2018, Morocco had an average annual growth of 6% in tourism arrivals, which is two points higher than growth in global tourism.

– Chinese tourist arrivals in Morocco grew impressively within three years after the relaxation of visa requirements. These arrivals increased tenfold from 10,000 in 2015 to nearly 180,000 last year. Marrakech, the top Moroccan tourist destination, recorded over 2.4 million tourist arrivals from January to November, in addition to 2.6 million scheduled hotel stays through the end of 2018.

– Agadir received 1,038,769 tourists in the first 11 months of 2018, up 13% from the same period in the previous year. The coastal city of Essaouira also received 15% more tourists in the first 10 months of 2018 than in the same period in 2017.

According to the 2019 Travel Risk Map, in terms of travel safety, Morocco is as safe as most European countries, such as the United States, and Canada, and thereby has a low risk level. By maintaining this level over the last three years, it is the only country to have a low risk level in North Africa. Algeria and Tunisia are at a medium risk level, while Egypt has a high risk level.

