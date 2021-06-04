What is the Market Size, and Growth Rate of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market 2019-2024 by Various Segments, Regions, Countries?

The “Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market” research report provides a complete study about Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Nondestructive testing (NDT) is the process of inspecting, testing, or evaluating materials, components, or assemblies for discontinuities or differences in characteristics without destroying the serviceability of the part or system. In other words, when the inspection or test is completed, the part can still be used.

In contrast to NDT, other tests are destructive in nature and are therefore done on a limited number of samples, rather than on the materials, components, or assemblies actually being put into service.

These destructive tests are often used to determine the physical properties of materials, such as impact resistance, ductility, yield and ultimate tensile strength, fracture toughness, and fatigue strength; but discontinuities and differences in material characteristics are more effectively found by NDT.

The non-destructive testing (NDT) market was valued at USD 15.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Most of the non-destructive testing market is dependent on the oil and gas and aerospace sector. The NDT market has been affected severely by the recent fluctuations in crude oil prices, which is rendering loss to most players in the market.

Several governmental agencies and regional bodies, like the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), have been instituted across the world to take stringent measures for assuring the safety of instruments and overseeing of engineering services testing. This is important for gaining clearances and certificates from concerned authorities.

Over the past few years, there has been an incremental rise in the demand for skilled NDT technicians across the world. However, the demand, currently, outweighs supply due to a plethora of reasons.

NDT inspection companies have come under severe pressure, due to the supply/demand anomalies regarding the availability of certified professionals. Although many certifying organizations and training institutes have emerged in the recent times, NDT stands to be less attractive as a career in many Asian countries. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

Olympus Corporation

GE Measurement and Control

YXLON International GmbH (Comet Holdings AG)

Team, Inc.

Applus Services SA

Mistras Group, Inc.

SGS Group

Fujifilm Corporation

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Nikon Metrology NV

Intertek Group PLC.

Acuren Inspection, Inc.

TÜV Rheinland AG