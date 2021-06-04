Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
What is the Market Size, and Growth Rate of Online Insurance Market 2019-2024 by Various Segments, Regions, Countries?



Press Release

Online Insurance

The “Online Insurance Market” research report provides a complete study about Online Insurance industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Online Insurance market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report covers a detailed analysis of the online insurance market in India, which includes an assessment of the emerging trends by segments and significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.

    Market Overview:

  • The online insurance market in India (henceforth, referred to as the “market studied”) is expected to reach a value of approximately INR 220 billion by 2024.
  • – Online life insurance sales are expected to grow at approximately 5% of the individual annualized new business premium by 2020, whereas the non-life insurance sales are expected to grow at more than 15% of non-life retail insurance business. This growth trend, expected to grow stronger in future, is primarily attributed to the increase in smart phone usage and internet penetration.
  • – The increasing internet and mobile usage has a major influence on changing customer preferences, as the customers are getting used to researching products online. While the traditional model of buying insurance is still the most sought in India, it was found that online research on life insurance has been observing an increasing trend.
  • – Though the traditional channels, like agency and third-party distribution, have a market share of more than 80%, the online distribution channel is evolving as the preferred mode of purchasing insurance. Additionally, studies show that a typical online customer is well aware of his/her needs and has been taking informed decisions.<

    Online Insurance Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • The New India Assurance Co. Ltd
  • The Oriental Insurance Company Limited
  • United India Insurance Company Limited
  • ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
  • Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited
  • ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd
  • SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd
  • HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd
  • Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited
  • Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited

    Online Insurance Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Online Insurance Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

