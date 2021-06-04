What is the Market Size, and Growth Rate of pH Sensors Market 2019-2024 by Various Segments, Regions, Countries?

The “pH Sensors Market” research report provides a complete study about pH Sensors industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. pH Sensors market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

PH sensors and analyzers are an integral part of the process analytics industry. Most of the industries that engage in the manufacturing and processing of liquids, ranging from water to complex chemicals, use pH sensors for quality monitoring and automation of several industrial processes.

The global pH sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of over 11.04% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The upcoming trend in the pH sensors market, which is boosting market growth, is the demand for highly reliable and accurate pH sensors that last for long periods with minimal levels of maintenance.

According to Endress+Hauser, a leading provider of pH sensors in the global market, pH measurements account for over 30% of all quality-relevant measurements in processes. Moreover, an economic survey conducted by the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) indicated that increasing global investments in the process analytics industry are primarily triggered by concrete business developments in the key sales markets.

According to DIHK, the market is expected to witness significant demand, owing to digitalization, as companies are focusing on developing advanced processes and new production methods.

The German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (ZVEI) established that this situation created a positive business environment for the measurement and process automation industry, while augmenting the demand for process analytics instruments, such as pH sensors and analyzers. Furthermore, ZVEI established that the industry witnessed a significant demand in 2017, after two years of weak growth.

Similarly, the market is witnessing immense demand from the water and wastewater treatment industry. Developed countries, such as Germany, the United States, and developing countries, like India, are investing in desalination and purification initiatives. For instance, in November 2018, the Indian government, along with Dholera Industrial City Development (DICDL), developed a water treatment plant in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. This facility is expected to have a treatment capacity of 50 mld by the end of 2019.

Moreover, recent reports published by the International Desalination Association (IDA) and Global Water Intelligence (GWI) indicate that the industrial desalination market grew by 21%, especially in contracted capacity, between 2016 to 2017. According to the IDA, increased activity in the oil and gas industry accounted for over one third of the contracted industrial capacity in 2017. pH Sensors Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

