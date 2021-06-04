Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Who are the Key Players of Natural Language Processing Market? What Key Technologies Used During Forecast Period 2019-2024?

Who are the Key Players of Natural Language Processing Market? What Key Technologies Used During Forecast Period 2019-2024?

Press Release

Natural Language Processing

The “Natural Language Processing Market” research report provides a complete study about Natural Language Processing industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Natural Language Processing market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • Natural language processing (NLP) is a well-known artificial intelligence feature that is being implemented universally, through consumer digital assistants and chat-bots, along with commercial applications in the field of textual analysis, voice sense (speech analysis), sentimental analysis, and change impact analysis.

    Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999741

    Market Overview:

  • The Natural Language Processing Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 22.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Over the past few years, deep learning architectures and algorithms have made impressive advances in the fields of image recognition and speech processing. The application to natural language processing (NLP) has proven to make significant contributions, yielding state-of-the-art results for some complex NLP application tasks.
  • Using the Internet and an ever-expanding means of communication, consumption, and interaction have empowered consumers. Companies have been forced to rethink their branding and business models. In today’s competitive marketplace, attracting customers from competitors requires more than the dominant product-centric or company-centric model.
  • These channels offer businesses opportunities to implement AI-powered chatbots that are proficient at dealing with inquiries. In some cases, they can even predict a customer’s next action and pre-empt inquiries with proactive communication.
  • The IIoT is driving unprecedented disruption in the industry that was hampered by a shortage of skilled workforce. The technology is also set to aid cost efficiency in the industry. Technical skills are needed to implement, develop, road map infrastructure, manage security, and capture and analyze data. Experienced developers who are well versed with styles, languages, and mechanisms of different applications are vital for the implementation of NLP. There is a lack of such trained professional across industries.
  • The transition from the existing legacy system to SaaS platforms is an expensive process, involving technical and non-technical resources and challenges. Also, the lack of understanding of cloud computing migration leads to many migration failures in achieving organization goals. These challenges of modernizing the existing legacy systems and high software migrating cost are hindering the growth of the market studied.

  • Natural Language Processing Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Google Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • 3M Company
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • NetBase Solutions Inc.
  • Verint System Inc
  • Genpact Limited
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated
  • Intel Corporation
  • Nvidia Corporation
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • AppOrchid Inc.
  • Inbenta Technologies Inc.
  • Veritone Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Rasa Technologies GmbH
  • Babylon Healthcare Services Limited
  • Klevu Oy
  • Micro Focus International PLC (HPE)

    Natural Language Processing Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Natural Language Processing Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

