Who are the Key Players of Power Management Integrated Circuit Market? What Key Technologies Used During Forecast Period 2019-2024?

The "Power Management Integrated Circuit Market" research report provides a complete study about Power Management Integrated Circuit industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Power management integrated circuit (PMIC) is an integrated circuit that has wide applications because of its role in battery management, voltage regulation, and charging functions. These ICs are mostly used in battery operated devices and consumer electronics, such as smartphones, Bluetooth headsets, and portable industrial and medical equipment.

The global power management integrated circuit market was valued at USD 18.12 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Globally, the significant rise in the consumption and cost of energy has forced consumers to save energy and devise methods to minimize environmental impacts caused by carbon emissions. This has increased the demand for power-saving electronic products in the market, such as power ICs. Increasing awareness about fire protection systems and the benefits of better technology for fire prevention are driving the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for the latest technological products, and the market is witnessing growing investment. Power Management Integrated Circuit Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

Texas Instruments Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Maxim Integrated Products

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas Electronic Corporation