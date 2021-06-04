Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Who are the Key Players of Rail Components Market? What Key Technologies Used During Forecast Period 2019-2024?

Press Release

Rail Components

The “Rail Components Market” research report provides a complete study about Rail Components industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Rail Components market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report on rail components market covers bogie, engine, and other components (couplers, body frames, etc.)

    Market Overview:

  • The rail components market is expected to reach USD 89.23 billion by 2024, while projecting a CAGR of 3.28%, during the forecast period.
  • Expanding rail network and increasing demand for passenger and freight transportation are driving the demand for the manufacturing of bogie, couplers, and body across the emerging and matured markets. The shift in trend toward deploying diesel-electric multiple units and electric multiple units from conventional diesel locomotives in the emerging markets has urged the manufacturers to expand their production bases, in order to benefit from import taxes and attain supply chain optimization, thereby, extending their support to promote the in-house manufacturing agenda of the developing countries.
  • The manufacturing costs for the braking and suspension system of the bogie captured a significant share of the bogie assembly production. Companies, like Knorr-Bremse, Akebono Brake Industry, Federal Mogul, etc., have been offering braking components to rolling stock across major countries.
  • Currently, China dominates the market for rolling stock and rail components, in terms of market value and volume, owing to the higher concentration of manufacturing facilities and operating number of rolling stocks in the country.
  • With the increased spending on procuring rolling stocks across the major markets, the demand for rail component manufacturing is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

    Rail Components Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • CRRC Corp. Ltd
  • Siemens AG
  • Bombardier Inc.
  • Alstom SA
  • Wabtec Corp. (previously GE Transportation)
  • Hyundai Rotem
  • Stadler Rail AG
  • The Greenbrier Companies
  • Trinity Industries Inc.
  • Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA
  • Escorts Group
  • Hitachi Ltd
  • Progress Rail (Caterpillar Company)
  • Nippon Sharyo Ltd
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

    Rail Components Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Rail Components Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

    Reason to Buy Rail Components Market Report:

    • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Rail Components Market.
    • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
    • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Rail Components , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
    • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
    • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
    • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

