Who are the Key Players of Rail Components Market? What Key Technologies Used During Forecast Period 2019-2024?

The "Rail Components Market" research report provides a complete study about Rail Components industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The report on rail components market covers bogie, engine, and other components (couplers, body frames, etc.) Market Overview:

The rail components market is expected to reach USD 89.23 billion by 2024, while projecting a CAGR of 3.28%, during the forecast period.

Expanding rail network and increasing demand for passenger and freight transportation are driving the demand for the manufacturing of bogie, couplers, and body across the emerging and matured markets. The shift in trend toward deploying diesel-electric multiple units and electric multiple units from conventional diesel locomotives in the emerging markets has urged the manufacturers to expand their production bases, in order to benefit from import taxes and attain supply chain optimization, thereby, extending their support to promote the in-house manufacturing agenda of the developing countries.

The manufacturing costs for the braking and suspension system of the bogie captured a significant share of the bogie assembly production. Companies, like Knorr-Bremse, Akebono Brake Industry, Federal Mogul, etc., have been offering braking components to rolling stock across major countries.

Currently, China dominates the market for rolling stock and rail components, in terms of market value and volume, owing to the higher concentration of manufacturing facilities and operating number of rolling stocks in the country.

With the increased spending on procuring rolling stocks across the major markets, the demand for rail component manufacturing is anticipated to grow over the forecast period. Rail Components Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

CRRC Corp. Ltd

Siemens AG

Bombardier Inc.

Alstom SA

Wabtec Corp. (previously GE Transportation)

Hyundai Rotem

Stadler Rail AG

The Greenbrier Companies

Trinity Industries Inc.

Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA

Escorts Group

Hitachi Ltd

Progress Rail (Caterpillar Company)

Nippon Sharyo Ltd