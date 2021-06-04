Who are the Key Players of Sales Performance Management Market? What Key Technologies Used During Forecast Period 2019-2024?

The “Sales Performance Management Market” research report provides a complete study about Sales Performance Management industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Sales Performance Management market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

Sales performance management is utilized by various organizations to reduce processing time and error at a significant rate. This tool helps in tracking the opportunities created and the number of client conversations made by a respective salesperson. It also offers extensive analytics associated with business evaluation and sales anticipation, which are crucial for business development and forecast sales. Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244594 Market Overview:

The global sales performance management market was valued at USD 2,503.3 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.09% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Sales performance management provides tools and information required by the sales representatives (ensures efficiency and accuracy). According to IBM, USD 1.4 million was saved through a 90% reduction in overpayments with incentive compensation management tools. It also resulted in achieving a 204% ROI.

The increasing need for accurate measurement and tracking of sales metrics, early adoption of the technology, and mitigation for IT staff are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The companies are demanding a customizable, streamlined, and flexible system to manage and offer analytics based on their sales performance, which is likely to boost the market growth over the next six years.

Smartphones and tablets are increasingly incorporated as sales performance management components to easily offer the aforementioned facilities and ascend the functionality, which is projected to augment the market.< Sales Performance Management Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

Callidus Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Xactly Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce.com Inc.

Globoforce Limited

Optymyze

CDK Global Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Anaplan, Inc.

BEQOM SA

Iconixx Corporation

Incentives Solutions

Axtria Inc.

Obero Inc.