Wireless Audio Devices Market is registering a CAGR of 24.4% during the period 2016-2022 | Apple, Bose Corporation , Harman International Industries, Sony Corporation, Shure Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips, Sonos , VIZIO, VOXX International Corporation

Global Wireless Audio Devices Market Report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $38,807.5 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during the period 2016-2022. Wireless speaker systems segment is expected to dominate the market throughout 2014 – 2022. North America is expected to be the leading region in the market during the forecast period.

The Bluetooth technology segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the overall wireless audio devices market during the forecast period due to features such as low energy consumption, easy connectivity and cost efficiency. In addition, Bluetooth can seamlessly stream high quality music through a temporary personal area network. Furthermore, Airplay technology segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of Apples devices such as iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and others.

Apple, Bose Corporation , Harman International Industries , Sony Corporation , Shure Incorporated , Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Sonos , VIZIO, VOXX International Corporation , Sennheiser Electronic GMBH & Co. KG

Wireless audio devices have emerged as an ideal alternative to traditional wired audio devices, owing to their portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility. Increasing penetration of infotainment devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, automobile infotainment devices, coupled with increasing demand for mobility services drive the market growth. In addition, the adoption of wireless audio devices has increased in the commercial sectors including, tourism, education, and media & entertainment among others.

In 2015, wireless speaker systems segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the overall wireless audio devices market due to compatibility of wireless speakers with computer and infotainment devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. The latest features integrated in wireless speakers including high definition sound, Dolby Digital sound, 3D surround sound, and others boost the market growth for wireless speakers. In addition, the sound bar segment is presently the fastest growing segment, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 28.2% during the forecast period due to its compatibility with LED TVs, mobile devices, and emerging growth of consumer electronics market.

Key findings of the Wireless Audio Devices Market study:

– In 2015, wireless speaker systems segment dominated the overall wireless audio devices market in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

– Airplay technology segment is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 26.6% from 2016 to 2022.

– Sound bars segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.

– Consumer segment is projected to generate the highest revenue in the market during the forecast period.

– In 2015, North America generated the highest revenue among all regions in the wireless audio devices market.

