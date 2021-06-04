Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Zippers Market Research Analysis 2019-2024 includes Product Category, Application and Specification

Press Release

Zippers

GlobalZippers Market reports cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the Global market. The Zippers market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Zippers Market Manufactures:

  • YKK
  • RIRI
  • YBS Zipper
  • KAO SHING ZIPPER
  • IDEAL Fastener
  • Coats Industrial
  • SALMI
  • MAX Zipper
  • Sanli Zipper
  • HHH Zipper
  • KCC Zipper
  • Sancris
  • SBS
  • 3F
  • YCC
  • Weixing Group
  • YQQ
  • XinHong Zipper
  • CMZ ZIPPER
  • Zhejiang LIDA Zipper
  • Xinyu Zipper
  • HSD Zipper
  • TAT-Zipper
  • JKJ Zipper
  • DIS
  • THC Zipper
  • ABC Zipper
  • Hengxiang Zipper
  • Hualing-Zipper
  • QCC

    About Zippers:

    Zipper, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, as on a garment or a bag and so on.

    Zippers Market report also include data type such as capacity, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report.

    The Global Zippers market is a growing market into Consumer Goods sector at present years. The Zippers has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Major Highlights of Zippers Market report:

    • Zippers Market Overview
    • Industry Chain Analysis
    • Manufacturing Analysis of Zippers
    • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
    • Sales Market Forecast
    • Market shares and strategies of key players
    • New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
    • Regional Market Forecast

    This report studies Zippers in Global market, especially in Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia

    Zippers Market Types:

  • Metal Zipper
  • Nylon Zipper
  • Plastic Zipper
  • Others

    Zippers Market Applications:

  • Garment
  • Luggage & Bags
  • Sporting Goods
  • Camping Gear
  • Others

    Scope of Report:

  • Zippers are widely used in clothes, shoes, luggage/bags and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, zipper production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. YKK, RIRI, IDEAL Fastener Industrial, SBS and so on are among of key players in zipper industry. Besides, YKK is the largest manufacturer of zipper in the world and the symbol of high quality zipper.
  • According to the raw materials, zipper can be mainly divided into three categories: metal zipper, nylon zipper and plastic zippers, of which nylon zipper accounts for the largest production market share with 68.66% in 2017.
  • Global production of zipper is 53181 M Meters in 2017, increased from 46590 M Meters in 2013. China is the largest base of zipper globally with the share of 56.05% in 2017. However, when considering the product quality, China still has obvious gap with manufacturers from developed countries, such as Japan and Europe.
  • When refers to the consumption, Asia is the key consumer. China is the largest one and contributed 37.25% share in the consumption market in 2017. Southeast Asia is the follower with consumption volume of 8617 M Meters.
  • The worldwide market for Zippers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 20100 million US$ in 2024, from 15400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Zippers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The Zippers market report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Zippers market for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for Zippers from the key regions.

    Key questions answered in the report:

    • What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends? What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
    • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
    • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

    Number of Pages: 139

