3D Imaging Market is expected to reach $21,341 million by 2022 and Top Key Players – Google , Microsoft Corporation , Panasonic Corporation , Lockheed Martin Corporation , Stemmer Imaging

The 3D imaging market generated $4,631 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $21,341 million by 2022, garnering a CAGR of 24.67%. 3D imaging is a visual effect that generates a perception of depth and the observer experiences a 360-degree view of the image. 3D imaging techniques include 3D scanning, modeling, and rendering that are used in entertainment, manufacturing, defense, security, manufacturing, constructions, medical, agriculture, and other industries.

The technological advancements and an upsurge in use of technology in products such as smartphones, tablets, televisions, computers, gaming, and others drive the 3D imaging market. Furthermore, 3D imaging software is extensively used in the automation industry. However, cost and design constraints of 3D imaging software hamper the market growth. In addition, the emergent 4D technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Top market players in this sector include:

Google , Microsoft Corporation , Panasonic Corporation , Lockheed Martin Corporation , Stemmer Imaging , Infineon Technologies , Konica Minolta, Hewlett-Packard Corporation , GE Healthcare , Zebra Imaging

Get sample copy of “3D Imaging Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659843/sample

Based on product type, the market is divided into 3D cameras, sonography, smartphones, and others. 3D cameras are subcategorized into time of flight, stereo vision, and structured light. The sonography segment is further divided into sonars and ultrasound. Based on image sensor, the 3D imaging market is classified into charge-coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS). The application areas of 3D imaging include 3D modeling, 3D scanning, layout & animation, 3D rendering, and image reconstruction. Based on end user industry, the 3D imaging market is segmented into entertainment, healthcare, architecture & engineering, industrial applications, security & surveillance, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Imaging Market Size

2.2 3D Imaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Imaging Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 3D Imaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Imaging Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Imaging Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global 3D Imaging Sales by Product

4.2 Global 3D Imaging Revenue by Product

4.3 3D Imaging Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global 3D Imaging Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659843/buy/5540

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]