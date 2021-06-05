Acute Care EHR Market 2019 Global Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Acute care EHR is different from its traditional counterparts. The acute care EHR allows healthcare professionals to collect, preserve and access vital patient clinical data in acute care and ambulatory care settings. Market Research Future (MRFR) perceives the global acute care EHR market to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The global acute care EHR market derives much of its growth from the surging incidences of chronic diseases on a global scale. In recent years, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease have been on the rise which has consequently raised the number of healthcare institutions. Growth in a number of hospitals and other medical centers have created massive demand for management of patient data which boosts the growth of the global acute care EHR market. The rise in global geriatric population is also a contributing factor to the growth of the global acute care EHR market. The aged population who are more susceptible to suffer from chronic diseases have induced high demand for remote monitoring of geriatric patient data. Factors such as development in healthcare IT, technological advancements and expanding expenditure on healthcare act as a plus for the growth of the market. On the contrary, the growth of the global acute care EHR market might be restrained by high costs associated with acute care EHR solutions which might limit the growth of the market in price-sensitive market. Furthermore, towering costs of healthcare devices and treatments are also likely to hinder market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The noteworthy players in the global acute care EHR market include Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Evident (CPSI) (U.S.), eClinicalWorks (U.S.), Medhost (U.S.), Athenahealth (RazorInsights) (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Vitera Healthcare Solutions (U.S.), Meditech (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Allscript (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (Siemens) (U.S.), Healthland (U.S.), and General Electric Company (U.S.).

Segmentation

The global acute care EHR market has been segmented based on deployment, application, and end user.

By deployment, the global acute care EHR market has been segmented into On-Premises based and Web-based.

By application, the global acute care EHR market has been segmented into personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.

By end user, the global acute care EHR market has been segmented into hospital, ambulatory care, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global acute care EHR market owing to the increasing number of hospitals ambulatory centers, presence of huge patient population and well developed technology. The hospital and clinics are able to afford the cost of the devices as these are funded by several sources: the public sector, charities, health insurance companies, health organizations of all kinds, etc. Additionally, the people in this region are able to afford high cost of treatment on account of higher per capita income in this region. Rapidly increasing patient population, governments have started supporting the manufacturers for the development of new and better devices which has driven the growth of the market. Moreover, well developed technology, high healthcare expenditure, and huge geriatric population have fuelled the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing acute care EHR market owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and rapidly increasing number of hospitals & clinics. Additionally, rapidly growing economies and increasing healthcare expenditure will fuel the growth of the market. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa hold the least share of the market owing to less availability of funds, limited availability of medical facilities, and poor political conditions in Africa.

Europe commands the second largest market for acute care EHR which is followed by Asia Pacific. Availability of funds, strong government support, and increasing need for the better management devices & platform drive the growth of the market in Europe. Western Europe holds a major share of the market due to the presence of well developed economies. U.K, Germany and France are the major contributors of the market.

Industry Updates

In November 2018, ResMed, a company that specializes in connected devices and remote monitoring for sleep apnea and respiratory illnesses announced the acquisition of MatrixCare’s post-acute care EHR solution for USD 750 million.

In December 2018, Allscripts, a provider of healthcare solutions, announced selling of its stake in post-acute care EHR vendor Netsmart to TA Associates and GI Partners, both private equity firms for a total amount of USD 525 million.

