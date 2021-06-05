Asia – Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market 2019- Analysis by Product, Application, End User and Forecast to 2025
The Asia-Pacific advanced wound care (AWC) market was valued at $1,658 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,655 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Advanced wound care is a therapeutic approach that provides a moist microenvironment to stimulate the natural healing process. These products are mainly used to treat and manage complex wounds, such as burns, complex trauma, chronic wounds, and surgical wounds. Due to its efficacy and use in managing wounds, advanced wound care has emerged as a standard solution for treating chronic wounds and is replacing traditional wound care products.
The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries, and rise in inclination toward wound care products that enhance therapeutic outcomes. Other factors such as changes in lifestyles, increase in healthcare expenditure by the government, and attempts to minimize surgical costs by reducing the duration of hospital stays drive the growth of the advanced wound care market. However, high cost of advanced wound care products and low awareness, especially in the under-developed countries are the factors expected to restrain the market growth.
This report categorizes the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market based on product type, application, end user, and region. By product type, the market is divided into infection management, exudate management, active wound care, and therapy devices. Infection management is the leading segment in the product type and is further sub-segmented into silver dressing, non-silver dressing, and collagen. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into chronic wound care and acute wound care. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospital and community health service centers. Based on country, the market is studied across Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific.
Key Market Benifits For? Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care :
This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2014 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities. The market forecast and opportunities have been provided from 2018 to 2025.
The market estimations provided in this report are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.
In-depth analysis based on country helps understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27289
Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market? Key Market Segments :
By Product
Infection Management
Silver Wound Dressing
Non-silver Dressing
Collagen
Exudate Management
Hydrocolloid
Foam Dressing
Alginate
Hydrogel
Active Wound Care
Skin Substitute
Growth Factor
Therapy Device
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
Electromagnetic Therapy Device
Others
By Application
Chronic Wound Care
Pressure Ulcer
Diabetic Foot Ulcer
Venous Leg Ulcer
Arterial Ulcer
Acute Wound Care
Burns & Trauma
Surgical Wound
By End User
Hospital
Community Health Service Center
By Country
Singapore
Malaysia
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
3M Company
Smith & Nephew Plc
Coloplast A/S
Medtronic Plc
Acelity L.P. Inc.
Cardinal Health, Inc.
M�lnlycke Health Care AB?
ConvaTec Group Plc
Essity Aktiebolag (BSN Medical GmbH)
B. Braun Melsungen AG
The other players of the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market include (companies not profiled in the report):
Hollister Incorporated
Medline Industries, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Baxter International
Triage Meditech
Integra Lifesciences
Derma Sciences Inc.
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27289
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]