Asia Pacific Food Coating Market 2019 | Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative & Quantitative Insights, Growth Opportunity, Forecast to 2025

Food coatings are a layer of edible items used in cooking to improve the organoleptic properties and visual appeal of processed, fried, ready-to-eat products, and bakery & confectioneries. Moreover, they are used in cooking for enhancing taste and preservation. Food coatings are available in several types, forms, and textures, and each has its different application. For example, batters can be used to avoid moisture loss while preparing delicate food items such as tender meat or fish. In addition, breadings have become a popular option that are applied as food coatings to fried or baked foods to achieve certain texture, color, or flavor.

Rise in number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) such as McDonalds, Burger King, Wendy’s, Subway, and Dunkin’ Donuts has significantly contributed toward the growth of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market. Furthermore, the food coatings market has witnessed considerable growth in the commercial sector, owing to rapid expansion of QSRs and adoption of fast food culture. In addition, development of the food & beverage sector boosts the Asia-Pacific condiments market growth. Moreover, increase in number of shopping and experience centers coupled with expansion of retail sector and changes in lifestyle, owing to rise in disposable income supplements the demand for food coatings. However, fluctuations in prices of raw materials and health concerns associated to fried food are anticipated to hamper the demand for fast food, which in turn affects the demand for food coatings. On the contrary, increase in investments by players in R&D for producing gluten-free flours for batters is expected to provide opportunities of growth for the food coatings market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Asia-Pacific food coatings market is segmented based on type, application, form, and country. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into predust, batters, breadings, specialty crumbs, oven coatings, tempura, and others. As per application, it is categorized into meat & seafood products, convenience food & ready meals, snacks, baked goods, and others (confectionaries and ready-to eat (RTE) cereals). By form, it is fragmented into liquid, paste, and dry. Country wise, it is analyzed across China, India, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

In 2017, China accounted for the highest share in the Asia-Pacific food coatings market in terms of value and volume. However, India is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value and volume in the near future. Leading players in the Asia-Pacific food coatings market have focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain a significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include DPS/Dutch Protein & Services B.V., Kerry Inc., McCormick & Company, Inc., Continental Mills, Inc., TNA Australia Pty Limited, Bowman Ingredients, Cargill, Buhler AG, Dumoulin, GEA Group, and JBT Corporation.

By Type

Predust

Batters

Breadings

Specialty Crumbs

Oven Coatings

Tempura

Others

By Application

Meat & Seafood Products

Convenience Food & Ready Meals

Snacks

Baked Goods

Others

By Form

Liquid

Paste

Dry

By Country

China

India

Australia

Japan

Indonesia

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

