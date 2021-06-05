Barrier Systems Market: Industry Size, Share, In-Depth Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Geographic Segmentation and Competitive Landscape Report 2022

The Global Barrier Systems Market is expected to reach $20,803 million by 2022 from $16,341 million in 2015, thereby registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2016 to 2022. The crash barrier system dominated the global market in 2015, accounting for $7,538 million, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period as well. Europe is expected to dominate the market, due to increase in development and modification of transport infrastructure and expansion of the automobile industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate, owing to increase in government expenditure on roadway constructions.

The global barrier systems market is driven by growth of automobile industries; increase in government initiatives to develop and modify the transport infrastructure, including roadways, railways, and airports, to promote enhanced transport network; and rise in investments on commercial real estate, such as entertainment complexes, institutional and residential buildings. However, high repair and maintenance cost are expected to restrain the market growth.

The crash barrier systems market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 3.9%, owing to the increase in development of roadways globally. Furthermore, this market is expected to witness increase in market share from 46% in 2015 to 47% in 2022.

In 2022, Europe is projected to account for the highest contributor to the barrier system market size, growing at a CAGR of 2.9%. Europe and North America jointly accounted for about 62% of the global barrier system market size in 2015, with the former constituting around 33.9%. LAMEA is expected to contribute significantly to the global barrier system market size, owing to the increasing investments in the development and modification of airport infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study:

Crash barrier systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, thereby expanding the opportunities for global barrier systems industry.

Roadways dominate the barrier systems market by application. This segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to witness considerably higher growth rates during the forecast period, thus widening the scope for barrier systems industry.

Key players in the market focus on expanding their global footprint through the implementation of new technologies such as automated barrier system to improve the safety and security measures. Key players operating in barrier systems market include Lindsay Corporation, Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, Tata Steel Ltd., ATG Access Ltd., Trinity Industries Inc., BBS Barriers, Automatic System Inc., CT Safety Barriers, Transpo Industries, Avians, and others.

