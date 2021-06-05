Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2018-2026

The Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market is anticipated to reach over USD 2.61 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the orthopedic treatment dominated the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The increasing need for home care diagnosis and real time data by the end users to primarily drive the blood glucose monitoring device market during the forecast period. These devices have potential market due to the rising technology advancements in this industry during the forecast period. Moreover, the major supporting factor for this market growth is the number of populations suffering from diabetes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately there were direct deaths if 1.6 million in 2015, and this number is attributed to rise by 2030 making diabetes the 7th leading cause of death globally.

Furthermore, the changing life style of the people, and rising preference to the sedentary life style to also support the market growth in the coming years. However, lack of awareness, limited use of these devices, and no proper reimbursements regulation by the government would impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070802

North America generated the highest revenue in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market in 2017, and is expected to be the leading region globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand, rising patient awareness for proper self-diagnosis methods, which saves the time, money, and provides accurate real-time data about the patient health. Also, decreasing cost & time of treatment, and continuous research and development in the same field to also boost the market growth in coming years. While, Asia Pacific blood glucose monitoring device market is supposed to the fastest growing market during forecast period.

The key players operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, ARKRAY Inc., Medtronic Plc., Acon Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Sanofi, Bayer AG, Ypsomed AG. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609