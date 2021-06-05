Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market 2019- Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

The ‘ Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Report 2019’ study added by ReportOcean.com. The report gives you an in-depth analysis of the latest trends prevailing in the industry. This premium study also covers valuable information relating to the Key Players Analysis, Business Strategies, profitability prospects, growth dynamics, market size, market share, forecast, and revenue estimation of this business vertical.

The global bone grafts and substitutes market was valued at $2,690 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3,912 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Bone grafts are implantable materials, which promote bone healing through their osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive mechanisms. Bone grafts are used in surgical procedures such as spinal fusion surgeries, bone replacement, ensuring new bone formation, and repair of bone fractures. Moreover, they are applicable in treatment of various bone-related disorders such as congenital pseudoarthrosis, dental bone grafting problems, and complex fractures. Allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and demineralized bone matrix are the most commonly used bone grafts worldwide.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27274

Rise in incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, technological advancements in medical field leading to a shift from autograft to allograft drive the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. According to the National Health Interview Survey, in 2012, around 126 million adults were affected by musculoskeletal disorders in the U.S. These estimates are expected to boost the demand for bone grafts and its substitutes in the coming years. In addition, increase in cases of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity add to the risk of developing degenerative joint diseases that further fuels the growth of the market.

However, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures restrict the market growth. On the contrary, growth prospects in the emerging markets, rise in interests of key players toward R&D activities in bone grafts & its substitutes, and increase in demand for orthopedic procedures particularly in geriatric population are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the market in near future.

The report segments the market based upon product, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is fragmented into allografts, bone graft substitutes, and cell-based matrices. The allografts segment is further categorized into machined allografts and demineralized bone matrix. The bone graft substitutes segment is subdivided into bone morphogenic proteins (BMP) and synthetic bone grafts. By application, the market is classified into spinal fusion, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, joint reconstruction, and dental bone grafting. Region wise, it is studied across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2017??”2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on products helps to understand the type of devices used to treat musculoskeletal disorders and degenerative joints diseases.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions help to determine the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

Key market players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the overall market.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Allograft

Machined Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Graft Substitute

Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell-based Matrices

By Application

Spinal Fusion

Trauma

Joint Reconstruction

Dental Bone Grafting

Craniomaxillofacial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Arthrex, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Medtronic Plc.

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

NuVasive, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27274

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]