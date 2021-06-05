Business Process-as-a-Service Market Trends, Technological Development, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023 | Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, IBM, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services

BPaaS covers a host of vertically integrated components of hardware infrastructure, database, middleware and business application software, optimized processes, and people. Nowadays, BPaaS models have demonstrated successful outcomes for various business processes and are being increasingly adopted by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The emergence of cloud computing services is identified to be one of the major trends in the market. Greater flexibility of application and service customization is attracting customers to adopt cloud computing and cloud-based services on a larger scale. Acting as intermediaries between cloud service providers and businesses, cloud service brokers provide management and maintenance services to enterprises. Additionally, they also provide deliver deduplication, security, and data protection services to enterprises.

Some of the key players of Business Process-as-a-Service Market:

Accenture

Cognizant Technology Solutions

IBM

Infosys

Tata Consultancy Services

The research report on Business Process-as-a-Service Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Business Process-as-a-Service Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

HRM, Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, Customer Service and Support, Procurement and Supply Chain, Operations, Legal and R&D,

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Others

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size

2.2 Business Process-as-a-Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Business Process-as-a-Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Business Process-as-a-Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Business Process-as-a-Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Business Process-as-a-Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Business Process-as-a-Service Sales by Product

4.2 Global Business Process-as-a-Service Revenue by Product

4.3 Business Process-as-a-Service Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Business Process-as-a-Service Breakdown Data by End User

