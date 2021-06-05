Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market 2019 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of 7.19% in the year 2023, Predicts Market Research Future with Leading Manufactures, Trends, Increasing Demand & Business Analysis
Top-Listed Players in Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market Research Report 2019-2023:
Overview of Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market Report:
The global capacitive proximity sensor market was valued at USD 0.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.21 billion by end of 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report includes various segments by type cylindrical capacitive sensor, and rectangular capacitive sensor, and is limited to aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive and marine end-user industries. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
One of the Major Drivers for the Market is the Growth in Industrial Automation
The industrial automation segment has been emerging to be a relatively more attractive space for investment by organizations across the globe. The dependence on robots in industrial controller mechanisms is an established trend, paving the way for a larger and wider adoption of the industrial control and automation equipment. However, limitations in sensing capabilities and availability of other sensors at a lower cost might hinder the growth of the capacitive proximity sensor market.
Automotive Industry Has the Highest Market Share during the Forecast Period
Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a continuous demand for passenger cars. According to OICA, global passenger was estimated to be 72.10 million units in 2016 and the demand is expected to be continuing during the forecast period.
For an average consumer, trucks are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the growth of heavy weight vehicles. Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for capacitive proximity sensors market during the forecast period.
Application of Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market
Capacitive sensors can detect metal and non-metal objects rather nearly all other materials. They also sense fluid level, chemical concoctions, and liquid level, etc. of any object within the range. They are used for industrial purpose. These sensors can detect dielectric materials like plastic, glass or such fluids. It enables them to figure out the level of different elements in their compositions. They are installed in a wide range of industries, such as food, automotive, or in storage and conveyor systems.
Top Most Regions Covered In Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market Research Report 2019-2023:
