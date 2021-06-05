CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET IS EXPECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 6.5% TO ACCOUNT TO US$ 71.1 BILLION BY 2027

Medtronic and Abbott are – Prominent Market Players in Cardiovascular Devices Market

The cardiovascular devices market is a mature in nature with consisting of the good and enormous number of players, having considerable revenue in the market. Most of the companies operating in the cardiovascular devices market are offering enormous devices, products, equipment, systems and accessories that are required during the diagnostic and treatment procedures.

The most notable market participants are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Biosense Webster, Inc (Johnson and Johnson), General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens AG, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation among the others have occupied a considerable share of the market owing to their product offerings to the companies.

The cardiovascular devices market leaders are involved in activities such as, product launch, approval, acquisitions and others. For instance, the companies have maximized their growth with several organic strategies to enhance the market value and position in the market. The organic developments held 88.1% of the total strategic developments in the market.

The cardiovascular devices market has experienced several product launch, approval, acquisitions and others developmental activities that has resulted into organic and inorganic growth strategies for the respective companies.

Below is the list of the approvals, product launches and acquisition done by the operating players in the cardiovascular devices market.

Year News Region January, 2019 Medtronic plc announced receiving of FDA approval for its Resolute Drug-Eluting Stent (DES) platform. It included Resolute Onyx(TM) and Resolute Integrity(TM) DES) for treating the patients with coronary artery disease and have de novo chronic total occlusion (CTO). North America January, 2019 Abbott announced that is has planned to acquire Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc. The acquisition is likely to strengthen Abbott’s structural heart portfolio. North America February, 2019 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation announced that it has received approval from CE mark for its Edwards PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system used for treating patients with mitral regurgitation Europe March, 2019 Siemens Healthineers and Circle Cardiovascular Imaging signed an agreement for the joint development with respect to expanding their MRI scanner application products and workflows North America November, 2017 Boston Scientific Corporation announced results for its structural heart product Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device. It demonstrated results for five years and concluded that they are safe and effective alternative to long-term warfarin therapy offering comparable stroke risk reduction for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AF). North America

