Cellular Routers Market 2019 Global Industry Top Key Players- Cradlepoint, Inc., Sierra Wireless, Inc., Digi International Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Moxa Inc., Belden, Inc.

The cellular routers are the category of routers that provide connectivity for devices over cellular data network. These devices are considered to be an economic alternative to landlines either for backup or primary connectivity at remote locations. These devices are being widely certified by the key wireless services providers present globally. Some of these service providers in the cellular router market include Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint, Rogers, Bell Mobility and Vodafone.

The web interface provided by cellular router enables an array of configuration that in-turn reduces the overall infrastructure cost by facilitating overall management, decreasing potential failure points and combining functionalities. As these routers are capable of connecting to the Ethernet securely and reliably, they considered to be the key solution for the companies willing to take advantage of IIoT technologies. The cellular routers are considered to be most suitable for catering to the demand for wireless connection of traffic & security, smart grid assets, remote data loggers, IP camera systems, sensing equipment and flow meters, LAN networks, process controllers, ATM (Automated Teller Machines) and several other self-terminals.

Leading Cellular Routers Market Players:

Cradlepoint, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Digi International Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Moxa Inc.

Belden, Inc.

CalAmp Corp.

Peplink International Limited

SATEL

Siemens AG

Get Sample copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000562/

Cellular Router Market Insights

Thickening density of small cells globally

The network traffic density is experiencing exponential increments in the urban areas particularly. The demands for data, video, and applications access are causing increased traffic densities by smart phones, tablets, laptops and other data consuming devices. Furthermore, the advent of IoT has resulted in other devices being able to communicate and join over the network. These factors have put additional pressures on the existing internet network infrastructures. And make them inadequate to handle the rising capacities. Cities such as Hong Kong, New York, Tokyo, Helsinki, Paris, Singapore, London, and Barcelona have witnessed huge increase in the densities of traffic of data over the network. The data traffic densities in these urban cities have ranged between 1.8 petabyte per square kilometer to 8.4 petabyte per square kilometer. Most of the cities across the globe will have similar traffic densities by 2020. The sites with traffic density of more than 0.5 petabyte per sq. km per year have a cell radius of less than 200 meters, thus demanding the deployment of small cell solutions.’

Widespread enterprise mobility trend to fuel the demand for cellular routers in Industries

Industries across the globe are dramatically shifting towards the mobile ecosystem, where employees are allowed to function through their own devices. The trend is popularly known as BYOD, and is also known to effectively increase the work efficiency and productivity of organizations. The burgeoning trend of enterprise mobility across the industries in coming years is expected to generate magnanimous amount data traffic and also increase the end-user expectations with respect to seamless connectivity and speed. As the cellular router use advanced network technologies including 3G, 4G, 4G-LTE, LTE A and others, their adoption among the industries in next 2-3 year is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate.

Strategic Insights

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in cellular router market landscape are listed below:

2018: Advantech collaborated with Tokyo Electron Device Ltd. in order to promote edge computing, this will help in strengthening the sales of IoT edge solutions.

2018: Siemens announced expansion of its partnership with Bentely systems which will help the company to strengthen the new market opportunities.

2018: ForeScout and Belden teamed up in order to help organizations to lessen the impacts caused by the cyber events.

The report segments the global cellular router market as follows:

Global Cellular Router Market – By Connection Type

3G

4G-LTE

Global Cellular Router Market – By Product Type

Standalone

Multiuse

Global Cellular Router Market – By End-User

Retail /Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Transportation

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000562/

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Cellular Routers Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cellular Routers Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/