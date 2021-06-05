CIS Insulin Market Analyzed Globally by Top key Industry Manufacturers and Assessment 2019 – 2026

Insulin is a hormone produced by beta cells in the pancreas which regulates the metabolism of carbohydrates & fats in the body. The main function of insulin is to enable the entry of glucose in the cells and to maintain the blood glucose level. The high prevalence of diabetes drives the growth of the insulin market. Governments in various countries have taken the initiative to reduce the price of insulin and make it more affordable. For instance Ukraine and the Indar government have collaborated to make insulin more affordable for citizens; this might fuel the growth of the CIS insulin market.

The CIS insulin market is segmented based on its application into type I Diabetes and Type II Diabetes. Type II Diabetes holds a dominant share, accounting for approximately 90% of the CIS insulin market. The presence of a wide range of products in the Type II Diabetes segment and the high prevalence of Type II Diabetes supplements the growth of this market. The CIS insulin market is further classified based on product types into rapid acting, long acting, short acting, intermediate acting and premixed. Long acting insulin accounts for the largest share in the CIS insulin market.

The rapid acting insulin market is expected to grow faster in the near future. The CIS insulin market is also segmented on the basis of insulin sources into Analogs and Human Recombinant. The Analogs segment holds the dominant share in the CIS insulin market due to its high level of efficacy. The introduction of cutting edge products such as ultra fast analog and ultra long acting analog accelerates market growth. According to a geographic analysis of the CIS market, Russia is the largest market for insulin and accounted for 69.2% of the revenue generated in 2013. Ukraine is expected to grow faster due to untapped opportunities present in the region and the increasing number of government initiatives.

Key Benefits

An in-depth analysis of various regions would provide a clear understanding of current and future trends so that companies can make region specific plans

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the CIS insulin market is provided

Key regulatory guidelines in various regions which impact the CIS insulin market are critically examined

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the CIS insulin market

Deep dive analysis of various regions provides insights that would enable companies to plan their business moves strategically

Value chain analysis in the report gives a clear understanding of the roles of the stakeholders involved in the supply chain of the CIS insulin market

Market Segmentation

The CIS insulin market is segmented based on its application, product type, source, and geography

By Application

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

By Product type

Rapid Acting

Long Acting

Short Acting

Intermediate Acting

Premixed

By Source

Analog

Human Recombinant

By Geography