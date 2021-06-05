Clinical Perinatal Software Market 2019 | Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Forecast to 2023

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market – Overview

As per the analysis published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global clinical perinatal software market is expected to strike a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Clinical perinatal software facilitates the screening of fetus health during pregnancy for highlighting any complexity that may arise during the prenatal period. It helps in minimizing issues during pregnancy, which has accelerated its adoption across the world.

The growth trajectory of the clinical perinatal software market is expected to be dictated by the technological advancements offering higher precision and effectiveness. The steep rise in the birth rate coupled with growing cases of post-date pregnancy is other major factors that are primarily responsible for expediting the proliferation of the market through the assessment period.

The growth in the support extended by the governments globally for making developed healthcare facilities accessible to the parents has further revolutionized the market. It is forecasted to demonstrate a similar trend over the projection period, thus augmenting the global clinical perinatal software market in the foreseeable future. On the flip side, the high cost of the software and complex user interface are projected to restrict the expansion of the market.

Clinical Perinatal Software Market Segmentation:

By services, the global clinical perinatal software market has been segmented into support & maintenance services, implementation services, customization services, training service, and online resources.

By deployed models, the clinical perinatal software market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud-based.

By applications, the global clinical perinatal software market has been segmented into workflow management, fetal monitor data services, and patient documentation.

By end users, the clinical perinatal software has been segmented into hospital & clinics and maternity clinics.

Clinical Perinatal Software Market Regional Analysis:

The global clinical perinatal software market, by region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas had control over the maximum market share in 2016 worth USD 65.31 Mn and is projected to exhibit tremendous growth in the upcoming years. The growth can be ascribed to the presence of well-developed technology, consolidation of key players and high healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, a rising count of stillbirths is likely to intensify the demand for prenatal software over the assessment period. it has been estimated that around 4,000 babies are stillborn in the U.S. every year.

Europe is placed in the second position in the marketplace exercising its control over a substantial share of the global clinical perinatal software market. The presence of developed economies such as Germany, the UK, and France are poised to contribute significantly towards the development of the regional clinical perinatal software market. Additionally, factors such as well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing investment in healthcare are further expected to boost the growth trajectory of the market.

Asia Pacific resonates strong growth potential and is presumed to remain highly lucrative in the foreseeable future. The factors responsible for driving the expansion of the clinical perinatal software market in the region are increasing the need for better diagnostic methods, a rising number of hospitals, and rising demand for cost-effective treatment & diagnostics services. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa is set to exhibit sluggish growth due to limited technology penetration.

Clinical Perinatal Software Market Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in this report are General Electric, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Edan Instruments, Inc., K2 Medical Systems, Cerner Corporation, Trium Analysis Online, and PeriGen, Inc.

Clinical Perinatal Software Industry News:

In March 2018, Qiagen which is famous for its oncology offerings has collaborated with Natera, a genetic testing company, for the development of assays for the non-invasive prenatal testing. The collaboration is worth USD 40 Mn.

In May 2018, Myriad Genetics, an American molecular diagnostic company, has announced the acquisition of genetic screening firm Counsyl for its expansion into carrier screening with Counsyl’s Foresight test and noninvasive prenatal screening market with Prelude test. The deal was struck for USD 375 Mn.

