Crowd Analytics Market Expected to Reach $1,531 Million by 2022, Claims Report

The cloud deployment mode was the highest contributor in 2015, and accounted for around 61.6% of the global market, owing to high growth potential with extended cost competitiveness over on-premise deployment. Moreover, crowd analytics adoption is expected to witness high growth rate, owing to increase in demand for better crowd distribution planning in smart cities and urban development in the regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. The crowd analytics market was valued at $331 million in 2015, and is projected to reach at $1,531 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2016 to 2022. Retail and other industries segments are expected to exhibit healthy growth rate during the forecast period, owing to high demand for customer engagement through behavioral modeling and predictive analysis.

The global crowd analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment model, application, end user, and geography. Based on the solution, the market is divided into software and service. The software segment held the lion’s share in 2016, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is the most lucrative segment and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.6% during the study period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into safety & security, crowd flow management, mobility & tracking, and others. The mobility & tracking segment held the largest share in 2016, garnering nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the other segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.0% through 2022.

The global crowd analytics market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2016, contributing more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

The market report includes an extensive analysis of the major market players such as AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Limited, Geodan Next, Mira, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Savannah Simulations AG, Spigit, Inc., Walkbase, and others.

Crowd Analytics Market Key Segments

By Solution

Software

Service

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Safety & Security

Crowd Flow Management

Mobility & Tracking

Others (Campaign Planning and Customer Engagement)

By End User

Transportation

Retail

Hospitality & Tourism

Others (Government, Marketing Agency, and Finance)

By Geography