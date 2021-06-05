Data Center Automation Market Expected to Reach $8,619 Million by 2022: Future scenarios and Predictions

The rapid growth in the number of smartphone and tablet users and growth in dependency on IT has led to an increased demand for data center automation technology. In addition, the continuous prevalence of cloud technology and the explosion of big data have increased the demand for larger storage capacity, thus raising the need for data center automation. The wide-scale adoption of Internet-enabled devices, cloud-based applications, and the transformation from consumer-side computing to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) drive the need for automation within the IT industry.

Data Center Automation Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, states that the global market size was valued at $2,483 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $8,619 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2016 to 2022. The IT & telecom segment was the highest contributor in 2015, accounting for around 23% of the global market.

A data center is a facility that consists of a network of computers and storage systems. It is used to process, organize, store, and distribute large amounts of data for a business or an organization. Data center automation offers faster and enhanced productivity, operational reliability, and consistency to its users, which results in its increased demand in various industry verticals.

Manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. In the manufacturing industry, large amount of data is generated on the operation and shop floor, which needs to be analyzed to improve the quality, accuracy, and delivery time. By automating the data center, the data can be accessed continuously for performing predictive analysis to identify relationships and patterns among various processes and associated factors to recognize and enhance those factors that have the largest impact on the output.

Based on the geography, the data center automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2015, accounting for around ~60% share of the market size. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.3%, owing to the adoption of data center automation techniques to achieve effective and efficient control over the ongoing processes and operations.

The report features a competitive scenario of the data center automation industry and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key players profiled in the study are VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc.

Data Center Automation Market Key Segments

By Solution Type

Storage Automation

Network Automation

Server Automation

By Services

Consulting

Installation & Support Services

By Operating Environment

Windows OS

Unix OS

Linux & Other OS

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Public Sector & Utilities

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others (Education & Retail)

By Geography

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East & Africa



