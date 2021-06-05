Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2016 to 2022 | STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated Products, Renesas Electronics

The global digital power management multichannel IC market is anticipated to reach $35,109 million by 2022 from $11,861 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Power management multichannel integrated circuits (PMICs) are used in electronic devices, which are powered by portable rechargeable batteries. They are employed in devices that run on electricity, and are used in mobile phones, portable media players, and battery-operated devices. PMICs perform multiple functions such as battery charging, voltage scaling, power sequencing, power source selection, and DC-to-DC conversion. Significant applications of power management multichannel ICs are observed in consumer electronics segment. For instance, small PMICs are targeted for wearable and fitness devices or other portable low-power consumer end equipment. The PMIC market for consumer electronics, such as mobile phones, is growing at a considerable rate owing to changes observed in charging technology.

The key players in PMIC market include:

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products (U.S.), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (UK), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), and Linear Technology Corporation (U.S.).

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

– Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global digital power management multichannel IC market is provided.

– The report offers a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, drivers, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

– It includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on market dynamics.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

