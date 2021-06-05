Digital PTP Radio Market to Witness Steady Growth Through 2026

Digital PTP Radio Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Digital PTP Radio is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Digital PTP Radio in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Digital PTP Radio Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alcatel-Lucent

Aviat Networks

Ceragon Networks

DragonWave

ELVA-1

Ericsson

Huawei

Intracom Telecom

Moseley Associates

NEC

SAF Tehnika

SIAE Microelettronica

Siklu

ZTE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

United States,

European

Union and

China

Market Segment by Type, covers

60GHz 5Gbps, 10Gbps

71-86GHz 5Gbps, 10Gbps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercials

Government

Industrial

Others

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

