Donor Egg IVF Services Market to grow 8.8% CAGR by 2025

In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperms outside the body, that is, in vitro. The donor egg IVF services market for the customized regions generated $1,668 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,290 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in the trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in the IVF success rate, and rise in disposable incomes in the Asia-Pacific region. However, complications associated with IVF treatment and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets are expected to make way for market development during the forecast period.

The global donor egg IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and country. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh donor egg IVF cycle and frozen donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinic, hospital, surgical center, and clinical research institute. As per country, the market is studied across Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Canada, and Ireland.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue and volume, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27282

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cycle Type

Fresh Donor Egg IVF Cycle

Frozen Donor Egg IVF Cycle

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospital

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

By Country

Australia

New Zealand

Thailand

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Canada

Ireland

South Africa

Rest of the World

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Virtus Health

Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower

Fertility First

Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd.

Fertility Associates

Genea Oxford Fertility Limited

Repromed

SAFE Fertility Center

Bangkok IVF Center (Bangkok Hospital)

Bangkok IVF Center

Damai Service Hospital

TMC Fertility Centre

KL Fertility & Gynecology Centre

Bourn Hall Fertility Center

Southend Fertility and IVF

Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Bloom Fertility Center

Cloudnine Fertility

Chennai Fertility Center

Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

Shanghai United Family Hospital

IVF NAMBA Clinic

Sanno Hospital

Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.

Raffles Medical Group

TRIO Fertility

The Montreal Fertility Center

Procrea Fertility

IVF Canada

Sims IVF

Merrion Fertility Clinic

Beacon CARE Fertility

Medfem Fertility Clinic

The Cape Fertility Clinic

Aevitas Fertility Clinic

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27282

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]