Donor Egg IVF Services Market to grow 8.8% CAGR by 2025
In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperms outside the body, that is, in vitro. The donor egg IVF services market for the customized regions generated $1,668 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,290 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025.
The market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in the trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in the IVF success rate, and rise in disposable incomes in the Asia-Pacific region. However, complications associated with IVF treatment and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets are expected to make way for market development during the forecast period.
The global donor egg IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and country. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh donor egg IVF cycle and frozen donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinic, hospital, surgical center, and clinical research institute. As per country, the market is studied across Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Canada, and Ireland.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue and volume, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
A comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27282
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Cycle Type
Fresh Donor Egg IVF Cycle
Frozen Donor Egg IVF Cycle
By End User
Fertility Clinics
Hospital
Surgical Centers
Clinical Research Institutes
By Country
Australia
New Zealand
Thailand
Malaysia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Canada
Ireland
South Africa
Rest of the World
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Virtus Health
Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower
Fertility First
Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd.
Fertility Associates
Genea Oxford Fertility Limited
Repromed
SAFE Fertility Center
Bangkok IVF Center (Bangkok Hospital)
Bangkok IVF Center
Damai Service Hospital
TMC Fertility Centre
KL Fertility & Gynecology Centre
Bourn Hall Fertility Center
Southend Fertility and IVF
Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Bloom Fertility Center
Cloudnine Fertility
Chennai Fertility Center
Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute
Shanghai United Family Hospital
IVF NAMBA Clinic
Sanno Hospital
Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.
Raffles Medical Group
TRIO Fertility
The Montreal Fertility Center
Procrea Fertility
IVF Canada
Sims IVF
Merrion Fertility Clinic
Beacon CARE Fertility
Medfem Fertility Clinic
The Cape Fertility Clinic
Aevitas Fertility Clinic
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27282
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]