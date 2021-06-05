Drug Device Combination Products Market 2019- Global trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis. and Forecast to 2025

Drug-device combination products comprise of two or more regulated components, which work in coordination. These components involve a medical device, which is used to administer a therapeutic drug in the patient’s body. The drug-device combination products can be single products comprising of several components or products packed separately, intended for use with a specialized counterpart. The therapeutic drugs used along with the specific device are either mixed physically or chemically to obtain a resulting mixture for the final use. Currently, the best-known example of drug-device combination product is the drug-eluting stents that are scaffolds coated with a therapeutic drug to prevent growth of tissue scars in an artery.

The global drug-device combination products market was valued at $81,374 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $139,193 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory problems, and cancer, drive the growth of the global drug-device combination products market. Further, rise in geriatric population, technological advancements in drug-device combination product, and surge in homebased healthcare market are the other factors that boost the market growth. However, stringent governmental regulations for the approval of combination devices and post-complications and errors lead to numerous product recalls that hinder the growth of the global market. On the contrary, rise in healthcare infrastructure and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global drug-device combination products market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into drug-eluting stent, infusion pump, photodynamic therapy, antimicrobial wound dressing, prefilled syringe, drug-eluting balloon, nebulizer, inhaler, transdermal delivery system, and other products. Drug-eluting stents are further sub-segmented into coronary drug-eluting stent and peripheral drug-eluting stent. The infusion pumps segment is further divided into implantable infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, patient-controlled analgesia pumps, and ambulatory infusion pumps. Similarly, prefilled syringes are further categorized into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes, and customized prefilled syringes. The drug-eluting balloons segment is bifurcated into coronary drug-eluting balloons and peripheral drug-eluting balloons. The inhalers segment is further segmented into drug powder inhalers (DPIs), metered dose inhalers (MDIs), and soft mist inhalers (SMIs). Lastly, transdermal delivery systems segment is divided into passive delivery systems and active delivery systems.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27288

As per application, the market is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory problems, cancer treatment, antimicrobial applications, and other applications. Considering the end-user segment, the market is segregated into hospital & clinic, ambulatory surgery center, home care setting, and other end users. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global drug-device combination products market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Drug-eluting stent

Coronary drug-eluting stent

Peripheral drug-eluting stent

Infusion pump

Implantable infusion pump

Insulin infusion pump

Patient-controlled analgesia pump

Ambulatory infusion pump

Photodynamic therapy

Antimicrobial wound dressing

Prefilled syringe

Single-chamber prefilled syringe

Dual-chamber prefilled syringe

Customized prefilled syringe

Drug-eluting balloon

Coronary drug-eluting balloon

Peripheral drug-eluting balloon

Nebulizer

Inhaler

Drug powder inhaler (DPI)

Metered dose inhaler (MDI)

Soft mist inhaler (SMI)

Transdermal delivery system

Passive delivery system

Active delivery system

Other products

By Application

Cardiovascular disease

Diabetes

Respiratory problem

Cancer treatment

Antimicrobial application

Other applications

By End user

Hospital & Clinic

Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASCs)

Home Care Setting

Other end users

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Plc

Smith & Nephew Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Baxter International, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

ICU Medical, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27288

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]