Drug Device Combination Products Market 2019- Global trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis. and Forecast to 2025
Drug-device combination products comprise of two or more regulated components, which work in coordination. These components involve a medical device, which is used to administer a therapeutic drug in the patient’s body. The drug-device combination products can be single products comprising of several components or products packed separately, intended for use with a specialized counterpart. The therapeutic drugs used along with the specific device are either mixed physically or chemically to obtain a resulting mixture for the final use. Currently, the best-known example of drug-device combination product is the drug-eluting stents that are scaffolds coated with a therapeutic drug to prevent growth of tissue scars in an artery.
The global drug-device combination products market was valued at $81,374 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $139,193 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory problems, and cancer, drive the growth of the global drug-device combination products market. Further, rise in geriatric population, technological advancements in drug-device combination product, and surge in homebased healthcare market are the other factors that boost the market growth. However, stringent governmental regulations for the approval of combination devices and post-complications and errors lead to numerous product recalls that hinder the growth of the global market. On the contrary, rise in healthcare infrastructure and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as lucrative opportunities for market expansion.
The global drug-device combination products market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into drug-eluting stent, infusion pump, photodynamic therapy, antimicrobial wound dressing, prefilled syringe, drug-eluting balloon, nebulizer, inhaler, transdermal delivery system, and other products. Drug-eluting stents are further sub-segmented into coronary drug-eluting stent and peripheral drug-eluting stent. The infusion pumps segment is further divided into implantable infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, patient-controlled analgesia pumps, and ambulatory infusion pumps. Similarly, prefilled syringes are further categorized into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes, and customized prefilled syringes. The drug-eluting balloons segment is bifurcated into coronary drug-eluting balloons and peripheral drug-eluting balloons. The inhalers segment is further segmented into drug powder inhalers (DPIs), metered dose inhalers (MDIs), and soft mist inhalers (SMIs). Lastly, transdermal delivery systems segment is divided into passive delivery systems and active delivery systems.
As per application, the market is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory problems, cancer treatment, antimicrobial applications, and other applications. Considering the end-user segment, the market is segregated into hospital & clinic, ambulatory surgery center, home care setting, and other end users. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global drug-device combination products market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.
Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Key Market Segments
By Product
Drug-eluting stent
Coronary drug-eluting stent
Peripheral drug-eluting stent
Infusion pump
Implantable infusion pump
Insulin infusion pump
Patient-controlled analgesia pump
Ambulatory infusion pump
Photodynamic therapy
Antimicrobial wound dressing
Prefilled syringe
Single-chamber prefilled syringe
Dual-chamber prefilled syringe
Customized prefilled syringe
Drug-eluting balloon
Coronary drug-eluting balloon
Peripheral drug-eluting balloon
Nebulizer
Inhaler
Drug powder inhaler (DPI)
Metered dose inhaler (MDI)
Soft mist inhaler (SMI)
Transdermal delivery system
Passive delivery system
Active delivery system
Other products
By Application
Cardiovascular disease
Diabetes
Respiratory problem
Cancer treatment
Antimicrobial application
Other applications
By End user
Hospital & Clinic
Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASCs)
Home Care Setting
Other end users
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Abbott Laboratories
Medtronic Plc
Smith & Nephew Plc
Boston Scientific Corporation
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Johnson & Johnson
Novartis AG
Bayer AG
Baxter International, Inc.
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Cook Medical
ICU Medical, Inc.
Moog, Inc.
C.R. Bard, Inc.
