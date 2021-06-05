False Eyelashes Market Insights 2019: Business Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Future Prospects by Global Outlook to 2023

False eyelashes are likely to gain popularity in the years to come owing to the large-scale penetration of the fashion industry. As per the latest study of Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global False Eyelashes Market is anticipated to strike a CAGR of 7.34%during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The report has found out that the market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 1,754 Mn towards the end of the assessment period.

Urban migration, in conjunction with increasing disposable income, has led to shifts in the fashion industry. It is anticipated to fuel demand for false eyelashes on account of the ongoing trend of defined eyes. Also, the increasing number of tutorials being uploaded in all the social media channels have generated massive demand for eyelashes. It is expected to keep influencing the expansion of the false eyelashes market over the next few years positively. Also, developments in technology for making lashes easily applicable is further projected to catapult the false eyelashes market on an upwards trajectory.

Competitive Dashboard:

The prominent players expected to contribute to the development of the false eyelashes market are Revlon Inc. (New York), Ulta Beauty, Inc (U.S.), MAC Cosmetics (The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.) (New York), Ardell International, Inc (U.S.), Shu Uemura Cosmetics, Inc. (Japan) – L’Oreal SA., and Esqido Lashes (Canada), and Kiss Products Inc (U.S.).

Industry News:

In March 2019, Jordyn Woods, an American celebrity, has introduced a range of false eyelashes which includes Summer Heir, LA Baby, and Beach Please.

In March 2019, Huda Beauty, an international cosmetics company, has collaborated with a former beauty pageant titleholder, Olivia Culpo, for bringing ultra-wearable false eyelashes.

In July 2018, The LashLiner System™, the brainchild of Laura Hunter – a famous make-up artist, has launched an innovative patent-pending system which contains first-ever magnetic eyeliner along with luxurious magnetic eyelashes.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the global false eyelashes market has been segmented into strip lashes, individual lashes, cluster lashes, and others. Among these, the strip lashes segment held 57.34% share of the market in 2017. It is projected to grow at a substantial pace in the years to come. In addition, the individual lashes segment has been anticipated to mark a CAGR of 7.60% across the assessment period.

By raw material, the false eyelashes market has been segmented into synthetic hair, human hair, animal hair & fur, others. The synthetic hair segment accounted for 64.67% share of the market in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market in the foreseeable future. The human hair segment is also anticipated to exhibit developmental opportunities and expand at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period.

The global false eyelashes market, by production, has been segmented into machine made, hand-made and others. Among these, the lion’s share of the market is likely to be held by the machine made segment. However, the hand-made segment is projected to reflect a comparatively higher CAGR of 7.61% over 2023.

On the basis of distribution channel, the false eyelashes market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment is further sub-segmented into cosmetic stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global false eyelashes market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the market in 2017 with its control over 36.78% share of the market. It is projected to retain its pole position in the foreseeable future. The U.S. is expected to lead the growth of the false eyelashes market in the region and is expected to be trailed closely by Canada. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific has been forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR through the assessment period.

