Frozen Crustaceans Market Analysis- Size, Share, overview, scope, Revenue, Gross Margin, Segment and Forecast 2028

Persistence Market Research latest research report on ‘Frozen Crustaceans Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

The demand for frozen crustaceans worldwide has significantly taken off, predominantly driven by the trend of food traceability by the new-age consumers seeking healthy alternatives. Consumers across various regions are envisioned to invest highly in frozen crustaceans owing to the convenience factor associated with it. With a highly urbanized and rapidly growing population, demand across the globe for processed and packaged food is set to increase, leads to fuels the globally frozen crustaceans market in the forecast period.

Globally the consumer demand shift towards safe food products, there has been continuous innovation in food technologies related to biotechnologies and nanotechnologies, which enhances the quality of the food products. Manufacturers are adopting these technologies, which further eases the necessary process to produce frozen crustaceans to maintain supremacy the frozen crustaceans market. Owing to the rising preference for processed seafood by fast-food chains, restaurants, consumers, and independent retailers have started offering products made from frozen crustaceans, thus increases the sale of frozen crustaceans in the forecast period.

Frozen Crustaceans Market Dynamics

The factors anticipated the growth of frozen crustaceans market includes developing cold chains has increased sales of packaged foods, supported by the expansion of modern retails. Globally, frozen crustaceans products benefitted directly from stronger consumer demand for a healthy diet and improving cold-chain systems. Owing to the consumer demand shift towards safe food products, there has been continuous innovation in food technologies related to biotechnologies and nanotechnologies, which enhances the quality of the food products. Manufacturers are adopting these technologies, which further eases the necessary process to produce frozen crustaceans. Owing to the rising preference for frozen crustaceans products by consumers, restaurants, fast-food chains, and independent retailers have started offering frozen crustaceans, leads to drive the growth of frozen crustaceans market. Alternative factor includes rising of the e-commerce sector. E-commerce continues to gain rapid traction across the globe, as more consumers order groceries and other food products via smartphone apps. Multiple e-commerce platforms are competing to expand their market footprint. Frozen crustaceans sales through e-commerce are expected to gain rapid momentum in the near future, thanks to the robust growth in consumption of frozen crustaceans across the globe.

Factors restraining the growth of frozen crustaceans are high prices of product and the rising popularity of veganism. Lack of proper distribution channels also hampers the overall growth of the global frozen crustaceans market.

Frozen Crustaceans Market Segmentation

Global Frozen Crustaceans market can be segmented on the basis of product type, buyer type and sales channel

On the basis of product type Frozen Crustaceans market is segmented as;

Shrimp and Prawns

Crab

Lobster

Other crustaceans

On the basis of buyer type application Frozen Crustaceans market is segmented as;

HoReCa sector

Residential sector

Industrial sector

On the basis of sales channels Frozen Crustaceans market is segmented as;

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Grocery Store

Online Retailers

Others

Frozen Crustaceans Market Regional Outlook

North America and Japan continue to be the net importer of frozen crustaceans. Emerging countries, such as China and India, are expected to contribute heavily to the growth of globally frozen crustaceans due to rising incomes and healthy eating trends. Frozen crustaceans products in the packaged format are considered to be hygienic and of high quality, as well-established companies sell them. In response to growing consumer demand for more healthy crustaceans, these manufacturers have increasingly shifted their focus from shelf-stable crustaceans to frozen crustaceans. The world market for frozen crustaceans comes with stable growth in In the Asia Pacific since most frozen crustaceans products are Western-style products and dishes, they are generally positioned as premium products with higher unit prices.

Frozen Crustaceans Market Key Players

Swift advancements associated with freezing techniques to extend the lifespan of frozen crustaceans with no compromise on quality is pushing the sales of frozen crustaceans in the global market. These emerging consumer preferences are likely to encourage manufacturers in frozen crustaceans market to come up with topical innovations regarding appearance, taste, packaging, and flavors, to spur the adoption of frozen crustaceans. The leading manufacturers in the frozen crustaceans market are mentioned below.

Clearwater Seafood

AquaChile

Iglo Group

Thai Union Frozen Products

High Liner Foods

Marine Harvest ASA

Leroy Seafood

Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading

Nomad Foods Europe

Grupo Pescanova

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Frozen Crustaceans market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Frozen Crustaceans market segments such as geographies, application and industry.