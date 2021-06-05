GaAs Market Research Insights 2019 Global Industry Outlook Shared in Detailed Report, Forecast to 2026
GaAs Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for GaAs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the GaAs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
GaAs Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
Sumitomo Electric
Freiberger
Hitachi
AXT
IQE
IntelliEPI
RF Micro Device
Anadigics
AWSCGiga Epitaxy
Beijing Tongmei
China Crystal Technologies
JMEM
Zhongke Jiaying
Beijing Guorui
SDFEG
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
United States,
European
Union and
China
Market Segment by Type, covers
GaAs Wafersâ
GaAs PIN Diodes
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Electronics
Solar Cells and Detectors
Light-Emission Devices
Diodes
Other
The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
