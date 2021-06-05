Global Architectural Design Software Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025
Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Architectural Design Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Architectural Design Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Architectural Design Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Architectural Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architectural Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Graphisoft
Autodesk
Dassault Systemes
PTC Inc.
Siemens PLM Software
Oracle Corporation
Trimble
Bentley Systems
Chief Architect
Act-3D
Asynth
Vectorworks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Android
IOS
PC
Market segment by Application, split into
Architects
Designers
Hobbyists
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Architectural Design Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Android
1.4.3 IOS
1.4.4 PC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Architectural Design Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Architects
1.5.3 Designers
1.5.4 Hobbyists
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Architectural Design Software Market Size
2.2 Architectural Design Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Architectural Design Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Architectural Design Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Graphisoft
12.1.1 Graphisoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction
12.1.4 Graphisoft Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Graphisoft Recent Development
12.2 Autodesk
12.2.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction
12.2.4 Autodesk Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.3 Dassault Systemes
12.3.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction
12.3.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development
12.4 PTC Inc.
12.4.1 PTC Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction
12.4.4 PTC Inc. Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 PTC Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Siemens PLM Software
12.5.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction
12.5.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development
12.6 Oracle Corporation
12.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction
12.6.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Trimble
12.7.1 Trimble Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction
12.7.4 Trimble Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Trimble Recent Development
12.8 Bentley Systems
12.8.1 Bentley Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction
12.8.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development
12.9 Chief Architect
12.9.1 Chief Architect Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction
12.9.4 Chief Architect Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Chief Architect Recent Development
12.10 Act-3D
12.10.1 Act-3D Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction
12.10.4 Act-3D Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Act-3D Recent Development
12.11 Asynth
12.12 Vectorworks
