Global Architectural Design Software Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Architectural Design Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Architectural Design Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Architectural Design Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Architectural Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architectural Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Graphisoft

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC Inc.

Siemens PLM Software

Oracle Corporation

Trimble

Bentley Systems

Chief Architect

Act-3D

Asynth

Vectorworks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android

IOS

PC

Market segment by Application, split into

Architects

Designers

Hobbyists

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3552480-global-architectural-design-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Architectural Design Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Android

1.4.3 IOS

1.4.4 PC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Architectural Design Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Architects

1.5.3 Designers

1.5.4 Hobbyists

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Architectural Design Software Market Size

2.2 Architectural Design Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Architectural Design Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Architectural Design Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Graphisoft

12.1.1 Graphisoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction

12.1.4 Graphisoft Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Graphisoft Recent Development

12.2 Autodesk

12.2.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction

12.2.4 Autodesk Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.3 Dassault Systemes

12.3.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction

12.3.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

12.4 PTC Inc.

12.4.1 PTC Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction

12.4.4 PTC Inc. Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 PTC Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Siemens PLM Software

12.5.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction

12.5.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development

12.6 Oracle Corporation

12.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction

12.6.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Trimble

12.7.1 Trimble Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction

12.7.4 Trimble Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Trimble Recent Development

12.8 Bentley Systems

12.8.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction

12.8.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

12.9 Chief Architect

12.9.1 Chief Architect Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction

12.9.4 Chief Architect Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Chief Architect Recent Development

12.10 Act-3D

12.10.1 Act-3D Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Architectural Design Software Introduction

12.10.4 Act-3D Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Act-3D Recent Development

12.11 Asynth

12.12 Vectorworks

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3552480-global-architectural-design-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]iseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)