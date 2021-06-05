Global Clinical Nutrition Market to Witness a CAGR of 7.9% during 2018-2025

The global enteral nutrition market garnered $5,661.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $10,478.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Enteral nutrition refers to the process of feeding through the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to fulfill the caloric requirements of patients who suffer from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and others. It is prescribed to patients who are unable to consume the requisite nutrients orally due to swallowing difficulties or surgery but have a functional gastrointestinal tract. Enteral nutrients are administered directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum of a patient via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes. . Generally, enteral feeding is administered to critically ill patients in an operation theatre (OT), intensive care unit (ICU), and critical care unit (CCU), or at home.

Increase in incidence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders is the key factor driving the growth of the global enteral nutrition market. Moreover, increase in geriatric population and surge in malnutrition cases have supplemented the market growth. Over the years, enteral nutrition has been gaining tremendous response owing to advancement in techniques, configurations, and ingredients. In addition, low cost and complications associated with enteral nutrition boost the market growth. However, stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes that lead to accidental disabilities and deaths hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of new technologically advanced products and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global enteral nutrition market is segmented based on protein composition, distribution channel, form & age group, and region. Based on protein composition, the market is divided into standard protein diet, high protein supplement, protein for diabetes care patient, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital sale, retail, and online. Based on form, the market is categorized into powder and liquid. Based on the age group, the market is bifurcated into adult (age >18 years) and pediatrics (age <18 years). The global enteral nutrition market has been further analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the value chain of this report include Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Danone SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Global Health Products, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Victus, Inc., and Hormel Foods Corporation.

Key Benifits For Enteral Nutrition Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enteral nutrition industry along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the different segments facilitates to understand various products available in the market.

The key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to gauge the competitive outlook of the industry.

Enteral Nutrition Key Market Segments :

By Protein Composition

Standard Protein diet

High Protein Supplement

Protein for Diabetes Care Patient

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Sale

Retail

Online

By Form & Age Group

Powder

Age >18

Age <18

Liquid

Age >18

Age <18

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Myanmar

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

CIS

Russia

Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan

Ukraine

Rest of CIS

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Kenya

Tanzania

Nigeria

Ethiopia

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Jordan

Rest of LAMEA

