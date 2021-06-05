Global Cold Heading Machine Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016-2022
Description
The process of forming heads of rivets, wooden screw blanks, machine screw blanks and similar products by using different techniques like upsetting, forward extrusion and backward extrusion along the lengths of a wire while it’s cold is known as cold heading. A cold header is the equipment that enables this process wherein the wire from a coil is fed into a machine which is then cut off and headed.
The global cold heading machine market which was estimated at USD 3567.75 million in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 4383.81 million by 2020. In the year 2016, more than 30% of the market share was accounted by the automobile industry. The major driving factors for this market are the growth in automotive industry and the rising demand for machine tools. However, this market also faces certain drawbacks such as the slowdown in the Chinese economy and setbacks in European machine tool manufacturing.
Segmentation by type:
Single-Die
Two-Die Three-Stroke
Multi-station Header
Other
Segmentation by application:
Automotive
Aerospace &Defence
industrial / Machinery & Equipment
electrical appliances
Segmentation based on tooling:
Dies
Punches
Segmentation based on geography:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Middle-East & Africa
South America
The emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region have made the global cold heading machine market an area of great potential and opportunities. There is an increased growth in the usage of industrial products and hence makes this market more relevant today. The cold headed machinery has more inclination towards the manufacturers looking for reliable machine parts production with economical savings. As per the current market of mergers and acquisitions, the bigger organizations are acquiring smaller companies driving higher innovations utilizing their core competencies.
Asahi Sunac Corporation, Carlo Salvi, Chun Yu Group (Chun Zu Machinery Ind. Co. Ltd.), Erdely, ESSEBI s.r.l., GFM, Harbin Rainbow Technology Co.,Ltd., HateburUmformmaschinen AG, LandeeWoen Factory Co. Ltd., Manassero, Nakashimada Engineering Works Ltd., National Machinery LLC, NEDSCHROEF Machinery, Ningbo Sijin Machinery Co.,Ltd., Sacma Group, Sakamura USA Inc., Samrat Machine Tools, Seika Sangyo GmbH, SouthWind International, Tanisaka Iron Works, Ltd., Wrentham Tool Group LLC, Yeswin Group, Yixing JUFENG Machinery Co., ltd.
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
