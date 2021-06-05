Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Green Packaging Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Introduction
Packaging is an important characteristic that helps in attracting customers. Brands and products try to incorporate the brand image, value proposition, and information about the product in the packaging of the product. Green packaging is one of the packaging techniques which is eco-friendly. It is highly in demand as it uses recyclable materials for the packaging process. Due to the use of organic materials, green packaging does not emit greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane or ozone depleting volatile substances. They help reduce environmental impact and therefore have great potential to be used in the food and beverage industry on a larger scale.
Market Dynamics
Due to increase in health awareness among people around the world, there is a rise in demand for products with green packaging. Increase in demand is also triggered by growing disposable income. Another driving factor for the popularity of green packaging is environmental concerns associated with traditional packaging. Stringent government rules for environment protection are major reasons for the paradigm shift. However, lack of knowledge about green packaging and its benefits are barriers in the development of this industry. Nevertheless, environmental issues are expected to open newer avenues for the global green packaging market.

The major applications of green packaging are in the fields of food and beverages, healthcare, personal care with food and beverage leading the application segment. It accounted for x% of the total market share and it expected to grow in the coming years. The growth can be attributed to the demand in eco-friendly packaging and government norms and regulations. The application of green packaging in healthcare and personal care is also said to increase exponentially in the future.
Market Segmentation
North America is the biggest consumer of green packaging. The U.S is the major revenue contributor in this region. North America is followed by Europe. The increased awareness in these continents contributes majorly to the growth of green packing in these regions. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest growing green packaging market. China and India are going to be big consumers due to a widely spread food and beverage industry in these countries.
Key Players
Some of the key producers of global green packaging market are Amcor, Berry Plastics, BASF, DuPont, Printpack, Inc., Innovia Films Ltd, Bemis Company, Tetra Laval and Ball Corporation amongst others.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America
US and Canada

Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

