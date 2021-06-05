Global Green Packaging Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Introduction

Packaging is an important characteristic that helps in attracting customers. Brands and products try to incorporate the brand image, value proposition, and information about the product in the packaging of the product. Green packaging is one of the packaging techniques which is eco-friendly. It is highly in demand as it uses recyclable materials for the packaging process. Due to the use of organic materials, green packaging does not emit greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane or ozone depleting volatile substances. They help reduce environmental impact and therefore have great potential to be used in the food and beverage industry on a larger scale.

Market Dynamics

Due to increase in health awareness among people around the world, there is a rise in demand for products with green packaging. Increase in demand is also triggered by growing disposable income. Another driving factor for the popularity of green packaging is environmental concerns associated with traditional packaging. Stringent government rules for environment protection are major reasons for the paradigm shift. However, lack of knowledge about green packaging and its benefits are barriers in the development of this industry. Nevertheless, environmental issues are expected to open newer avenues for the global green packaging market.

The major applications of green packaging are in the fields of food and beverages, healthcare, personal care with food and beverage leading the application segment. It accounted for x% of the total market share and it expected to grow in the coming years. The growth can be attributed to the demand in eco-friendly packaging and government norms and regulations. The application of green packaging in healthcare and personal care is also said to increase exponentially in the future.

Market Segmentation

North America is the biggest consumer of green packaging. The U.S is the major revenue contributor in this region. North America is followed by Europe. The increased awareness in these continents contributes majorly to the growth of green packing in these regions. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest growing green packaging market. China and India are going to be big consumers due to a widely spread food and beverage industry in these countries.

Key Players

Some of the key producers of global green packaging market are Amcor, Berry Plastics, BASF, DuPont, Printpack, Inc., Innovia Films Ltd, Bemis Company, Tetra Laval and Ball Corporation amongst others.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe