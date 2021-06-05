Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market to Achieve Significant Growth in the Near Future | New Study

The ‘Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market’ study added by ReportOcean.com. The report gives you an in-depth analysis of the latest trends prevailing in the industry. This premium study also covers valuable information relating to the Key Players Analysis, Business Strategies, profitability prospects, growth dynamics, market size, market share, forecast, and revenue estimation of this business vertical.

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market was valued at $10,540 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $65,427 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Checkpoint inhibitor is a type of drug used in immunotherapy, which helps block the proteins present on tumor cells, as these affect the functioning of the immune system. Immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs block different checkpoint proteins, including cytotoxic T lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4), programmed cell death protein (PD-1), and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1). Immune checkpoint inhibitors have witnessed increasing demand, owing to increase in incidence of different forms of cancer, surge in awareness of checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer, higher number of pipeline drugs, and upsurge in adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs. In addition, growth in the geriatric population and technological advancements in screening & diagnosis of cancer drive the market growth. However, high cost associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors is projected to impede the market growth.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27279

The global immune checkpoint inhibitor market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified as CTLA-4 inhibitor, PD-1 inhibitor, and PD-L1 inhibitor. The applications covered in the study include lung cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

CTLA-4 Inhibitor

PD-1 Inhibitor

PD-L1 Inhibitor

By Application

Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.)

Immutep Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Incyte Corporation

NewLink Genetics

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27279

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]